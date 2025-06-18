Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
richms

#319957 18-Jun-2025 12:38
I have got this on orders from a couple of places locally (both were food) - basically thermal receipt paper with the items listed on it that was stuck to the bag like a post it note would do.

 

Anyone found this paper at all locally in small quantities?

 

Does it work in a normal 80mm wide printer (epson TM88) or does it need something special to stop it from sticking inside the printer?

 

This would be handy at work for the job packets to prevent people needing to tape them to things and then remove later.




Richard rich.ms

Dynamic
  #3385271 18-Jun-2025 12:46
This does not specifically answer your question, but we ordered a continuous label roll with removable adhesive that worked with a Brother label printer that we already owned.

 

DK-44605 | Genuine Supplies | Brother




richms

  #3385275 18-Jun-2025 13:11
Dynamic:

 

This does not specifically answer your question, but we ordered a continuous label roll with removable adhesive that worked with a Brother label printer that we already owned.

 

DK-44605 | Genuine Supplies | Brother

 

 

interesting but even a removable label would have too much stick for some things. This would just be to drop into the printer when printing sheets for one type of product so I dont think a dedicated printer is something I could justify




Richard rich.ms

MurrayM
  #3385314 18-Jun-2025 15:20
Is this what you're looking for? https://www.eprl.co.nz/product/40mm-pos-sticky-linerless-thermal-label-rolls



richms

  #3385333 18-Jun-2025 16:03
That might be it. I will see if the person that gets stationary can order a roll of that. Price is not very appealing on that site so if it works out I hope a better source can be found.




Richard rich.ms

