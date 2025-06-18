I have got this on orders from a couple of places locally (both were food) - basically thermal receipt paper with the items listed on it that was stuck to the bag like a post it note would do.

Anyone found this paper at all locally in small quantities?

Does it work in a normal 80mm wide printer (epson TM88) or does it need something special to stop it from sticking inside the printer?

This would be handy at work for the job packets to prevent people needing to tape them to things and then remove later.