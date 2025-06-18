Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New gaming rig under $4k advise needed please
Twalknz72

156 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 3


#319959 18-Jun-2025 15:32
Send private message quote this post

Hello again helpful people. My youngest has decided to do a complete upgrade with a whole new prebuild and has asked me to come here for advice. He's the one with the older machine that just did his graphics card. He'll be on selling his PC to help subsidise the new one.

 

 

 

We are looking to spend, no more than, $4.5k on the PC and new monitor. I've been looking at computer lounge and they have some very nice deals. We've had very good dealings with them before. That said this is our dellema the computer/monitor themselves. Which is better, why, are there others we should consider instead this is what we were thinking.

 

 

 

https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/entropy-rtx-5070-ryezn-5-7500f-gaming-pc-mono

 

 

 

https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/fury-nex-rtx-5070-ryzen-5-7500f-gaming-pc

 

 

 

https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/blizzard-rtx-5070-ryzen-5-7600x-gaming-pc

 

 

 

https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/viking-rtx-5070-ryen-5-7600-gaming-pc

 

 

 

And looking at a monitor the man at JB, a gamer, suggested this monitor

 

 

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/alienware-27-qhd-180hz-gaming-monitor

 

 

 

But looking at computer lounge I thought this was better at the same price point please correct me if I'm wrong or not seeing something 

 

 

 

https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/gigabyte-m27qa-27-qhd-180hz-ips-gaming-monitor?variant=51990966403444

 

 

 

Again thank you all for your help. 

toejam316
1480 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 853

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3385327 18-Jun-2025 15:45
Send private message quote this post

Nebulon RTX 5070 Ti Core i7-14700F Gaming PC - Black – Computer Lounge

 

It's in stock and hard to beat at that price point, the 5070 Ti is really the best bang for buck if you're going Nvidia.

 

Nothing wrong with that screen, if you're interested in ultra wide HP has a good deal currently.

 

OMEN by HP 34 inch WQHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor - OMEN 34c - 34" (780K9AA) - Shop HP.com New Zealand




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.



Qazzy03
492 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 409


  #3385350 18-Jun-2025 17:43
Send private message quote this post

I would personally stay away from the Intel 13th and 14th gen CPU's. 

 

I had a quick look and all the AMD cpu's were pretty low end. 

 

However, this Core Ultra 7 265KF (intels new gen) looks like a banger in performance. 

 

https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/striker-rtx-5070-core-ultra-7-265kf-gaming-pc-white

 

The 5070 Ti is a better card but depends on how much performance your kid wants..... I went all the way to the max with AMD getting a 7900XTX for $1700 which I have been very happy with. 

 

https://gamersnexus.net/cpus/intel-core-ultra-7-265k-cpu-review-benchmarks-vs-285k-245k-7800x3d-7900x-more#265k-gaming-benchmarks

 

No comment on screen, other than prob don't push for more than 1440p.

alinz
73 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 16


  #3385359 18-Jun-2025 19:33
Send private message quote this post

That's a very high budget. If you were welling to put the parts together yourself, you could get a glossy 240hz OLED and much faster CPU in that budget.

Here's a list I put together from PB:

 

 

 



cddt
1616 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1475


  #3385361 18-Jun-2025 20:04
Send private message quote this post

Obligatory link to pyronic.al - suggestions for components at different tiers, with NZ prices, considering NZ availability. 

 

If you're looking for a pre-built you could do worse than examine the key components (CPU, GPU) from this table. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

MyFriendAutism
324 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 96

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3385365 18-Jun-2025 20:23
Send private message quote this post

Check out NotbadTech, he has some great ongoing deals.

SpartanVXL
1361 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 550


  #3385461 19-Jun-2025 10:21
Send private message quote this post

$4.5k is quite a bit. I would suggest you try to specify components yourself, those pre-built machines are convenient but are a tier below what you could be getting at that budget. See if computer lounge is willing to put something together for you if you give them a list. Fair warning this will cost a bit, not to mention including windows at full price if can get it elsewhere for cheaper.

 

Pyronic’s list are a good starting point, their psu recommendation is a bit higher wattage than what is needed, but the rest of the build is accurate for what you a should be spending. A 9800x3d, 2x16GB of 6000 cl30 RAM and a 5070ti would fit the bill well. Don’t forget the CPU cooler as these run hot on load.

 

I would say to get a OLED monitor but it would eat a chunk out of your budget. They are very nice to look at but are fragile and need care when using, not sure your son wants/willing to do that. The fast IPS monitors you have found are good, if you have the desk space the 34” ultrawide screens are nice too.

toejam316
1480 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 853

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3385462 19-Jun-2025 10:40
Send private message quote this post

Another consideration is that Computer Lounge, PB Tech, etc. will build your system for a nominal fee (around $250), so that might also be a reasonable option. I'm happy to help you select an appropriate combination of parts for that, if you would be interested in that path.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
networkn
Networkn
32446 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 14982

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3385463 19-Jun-2025 10:41
Send private message quote this post

I'd recommend talking to DTC (Dominion Road). Similar pricing to PBtech (a little more), but the quality of their work is excellent and they are easy to deal with. I have bought my last 2 work computers and 2 gaming rigs from them and would buy again tomorrow. 

 

 

 

I have no affiliation, just a happy customer. 

 

 

Twalknz72

156 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 3


  #3385569 19-Jun-2025 15:28
Send private message quote this post

SpartanVXL:

 

$4.5k is quite a bit. I would suggest you try to specify components yourself, those pre-built machines are convenient but are a tier below what you could be getting at that budget. See if computer lounge is willing to put something together for you if you give them a list. Fair warning this will cost a bit, not to mention including windows at full price if can get it elsewhere for cheaper.

 

Pyronic’s list are a good starting point, their psu recommendation is a bit higher wattage than what is needed, but the rest of the build is accurate for what you a should be spending. A 9800x3d, 2x16GB of 6000 cl30 RAM and a 5070ti would fit the bill well. Don’t forget the CPU cooler as these run hot on load.

 

I would say to get a OLED monitor but it would eat a chunk out of your budget. They are very nice to look at but are fragile and need care when using, not sure your son wants/willing to do that. The fast IPS monitors you have found are good, if you have the desk space the 34” ultrawide screens are nice too.

 

 

 

 

I've had a look and think you're right. I'm not impressed with Intel as this is strictly a gaming pc and will have no work applications. I had been thinking the 7800x3d but hadn't looked yet. I'm quite happy with the Pyronic's list and an considering spending the wee bit extra and getting the very high end. Any suggestions on improving it would be gratefully received.

 

 

 

Yeah I wouldn't be doing the OLED monitor as I could see that going terrible wrong. Anything as fragile as that just wouldn't be a good idea. Think we'll stick to something not so delicate 🙂

Twalknz72

156 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 3


  #3386914 25-Jun-2025 09:18
Send private message quote this post

I've finished flushing out the parts list. Does anyone see any issues? 

 

Thanks again 

 

 

 

https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/user/Twalknz/saved/DQYvbv

Qazzy03
492 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 409


  #3386920 25-Jun-2025 09:44
Send private message quote this post

This part list is private. 

Twalknz72

156 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 3


  #3386923 25-Jun-2025 09:49
Send private message quote this post

Should be viewable now, I think. 

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3497 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1743

Lifetime subscriber

  #3386924 25-Jun-2025 09:49
Send private message quote this post

Qazzy03:

 

This part list is private. 

 

 

Private parts? 🤣




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Twalknz72

156 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 3


  #3386926 25-Jun-2025 09:53
Send private message quote this post

https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/user/Twalknz/saved/#view=V3JJt6

 

 

 

Sorry can't figure out how to make the other link public so just made a new save. Working on very little sleep today. 

mentalinc
3285 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 962

Trusted

  #3386930 25-Jun-2025 10:02
Send private message quote this post

Consider bumping the RAM to 64GB.

 

Do you actually need the features of that motherboard?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

