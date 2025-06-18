Hello again helpful people. My youngest has decided to do a complete upgrade with a whole new prebuild and has asked me to come here for advice. He's the one with the older machine that just did his graphics card. He'll be on selling his PC to help subsidise the new one.
We are looking to spend, no more than, $4.5k on the PC and new monitor. I've been looking at computer lounge and they have some very nice deals. We've had very good dealings with them before. That said this is our dellema the computer/monitor themselves. Which is better, why, are there others we should consider instead this is what we were thinking.
https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/entropy-rtx-5070-ryezn-5-7500f-gaming-pc-mono
https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/fury-nex-rtx-5070-ryzen-5-7500f-gaming-pc
https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/blizzard-rtx-5070-ryzen-5-7600x-gaming-pc
https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/viking-rtx-5070-ryen-5-7600-gaming-pc
And looking at a monitor the man at JB, a gamer, suggested this monitor
https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/alienware-27-qhd-180hz-gaming-monitor
But looking at computer lounge I thought this was better at the same price point please correct me if I'm wrong or not seeing something
https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/gigabyte-m27qa-27-qhd-180hz-ips-gaming-monitor?variant=51990966403444
Again thank you all for your help.