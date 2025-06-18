$4.5k is quite a bit. I would suggest you try to specify components yourself, those pre-built machines are convenient but are a tier below what you could be getting at that budget. See if computer lounge is willing to put something together for you if you give them a list. Fair warning this will cost a bit, not to mention including windows at full price if can get it elsewhere for cheaper.

Pyronic’s list are a good starting point, their psu recommendation is a bit higher wattage than what is needed, but the rest of the build is accurate for what you a should be spending. A 9800x3d, 2x16GB of 6000 cl30 RAM and a 5070ti would fit the bill well. Don’t forget the CPU cooler as these run hot on load.

I would say to get a OLED monitor but it would eat a chunk out of your budget. They are very nice to look at but are fragile and need care when using, not sure your son wants/willing to do that. The fast IPS monitors you have found are good, if you have the desk space the 34” ultrawide screens are nice too.