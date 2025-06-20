Considering upgrading my Rasp Pi 3 to model 4 or 5 to enable streaming of 265 format files.

Big problem though. My 'helper" sadly passed away and I'm on my on trying to figure out what/how he set the Pi 3 up.

I know it uses Linux. All I have are a brief few notes containing login credentials, paths and where mounted to. When I first tried to set it up myself with Windows I got nowhere and the Linux method he used was a real Eureka moment. Could be too big an ask but if anyone could help I'd appreciate it. Or alternately any pointers where else to try. Have never had much luck on the Rasp Pi Forum.