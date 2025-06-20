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ForumsDesktop computingInstalling Raspberry Pi
ADKM

862 posts

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#319970 20-Jun-2025 14:04
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Considering upgrading my Rasp Pi 3 to model  4 or 5 to enable streaming of 265 format files.

 

Big problem though. My 'helper" sadly passed away and I'm on my on trying to figure out what/how he set the Pi 3 up.

 

I know it uses Linux. All I have are a brief few notes containing login credentials, paths and where mounted to. When I first tried to set it up myself with Windows I got nowhere and the Linux method he used was a real Eureka moment.  Could be too big an ask but if anyone could help I'd appreciate it. Or alternately any pointers where else to try. Have never had much luck on the Rasp Pi Forum.

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Spyware
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  #3385772 20-Jun-2025 14:19
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Are you talking about a media server, e.g., Plex, or simply an SMB share??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



gehenna
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  #3385773 20-Jun-2025 14:25
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You're going to need to start with a clear description of what you are trying to achieve, and what steps you're trying to undertake to achieve it.  So far there isn't enough context in your post to grab on to your intent.

Dulouz
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  #3385776 20-Jun-2025 14:38
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Pi 4/5 will handle H.265 better

 

Boot your Pi 3 and run these commands to see what's installed:

 

  • ps aux (what's running)
  • df -h (mounted drives) ls /opt and ls /home/pi (installed software)

Likely setup: Probably Plex, Jellyfin, or Kodi for media streaming.

which plex which jellyfin which kodi dpkg -l | grep -E "(plex|jellyfin|kodi|minidlna)"

Backup before upgrading:

 

Pi 4/5 migration

 

     

  1. Flash new Pi OS to new SD card
  2. Install identified software packages
  3. Copy /home/pi configs

 

  • Restore /etc/fstab mounts Reinstall and configure media server
  • Test H.265 capability:

bash

 

vcgencmd codec_enabled H264

 

vcgencmd codec_enabled H265

 

 




Amanon



ADKM

862 posts

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+1 received by user: 37


  #3385783 20-Jun-2025 15:11
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Thanks for replies. It is (pretty sure) the SMB share. @dulouz that my be just what I  need to know but a bit too advanced for me. I'm not familiar with any of it.

 

I do know Putty is used to talk to it... and I can load the credentials and get to a KODI prompt.

 


##############################################
#                 LibreELEC                  #
#            https://libreelec.tv            #
##############################################

 

LibreELEC (official): 9.2.4 (RPi2.arm)

 

 

 

There was a reply from ps aux (about 100 lines of data) but reluctant to do too much until I know what I'm doing  in case I stop it working. 

 

Presumably when I get the new one, I can isolate this one to restore back to keep everything working.

 

 

Oblivian
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  #3385784 20-Jun-2025 15:17
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LibreElec is an all in one OS and Kodi media player build.

 

You can get a new image separately for diff model PIs using drop downs and roughly easy instruction.

 

It's the setting up of shares/sources and logins again that may trip you 

 

https://libreelec.tv/downloads/

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