It's extremely rare for me to have trouble loading any website but it happens for me every time I go to Stuff NZ. Anyone else have this problem?
Which version of Firefox? What does "won't load" mean?
Firefox v 115 is fairly old now (2 years). https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/firefox-users-windows-7-8-and-81-moving-extended-support
Most probably a depreciated TLS version or something.
No issues with Firefox across multiple devices including both Windows 11 and Android.
Do you see the same issues with other browsers/other OSes?
geekIT:
Anyone else have this problem?
Won't be too many people running a 15 year old operating system.
Firefox is ESR (Extended Support Release) 115.24. And all that happens on the Stuff site is that the main page tries to load but fails about once every 1-2 seconds. I did a screen grab but it doesn't show much more than several buff-colored empty boxes. But as I said, over the five or six years since I rebuilt this system, no other website has failed to load.
Trump crowned? No faux King way!
lxsw20:
Won't be too many people running a 15 year old operating system.
That's true. But not many people had the luxury of choice or the ability to properly tune and maintain a W7 system. Reports of the number of W7 users vary from several million to 100 million, but there would be far more if Microsoft hadn't made it impossible for average users to carry on with this excellent user-friendly OS.
I also have several machines running the latest versions of 10 and 11 but that's only to keep myself informed about new developments.
Trump crowned? No faux King way!
geekIT:
lxsw20:
Won't be too many people running a 15 year old operating system.
That's true. But not many people had the luxury of choice or the ability to properly tune and maintain a W7 system. Reports of the number of W7 users vary from several million to 100 million, but there would be far more if Microsoft hadn't made it impossible for average users to carry on with this excellent user-friendly OS.
I also have several machines running the latest versions of 10 and 11 but that's only to keep myself informed about new developments.
You pays your money and you takes your choice.
If you are running obsolete software you will have problems. It's far from reasonable to expect websites to support obsolete software and in many cases this can have adverse consequences.
geekIT: I also have several machines running the latest versions of 10 and 11 but that's only to keep myself informed about new developments.
Do these machines have issues accessing stuff?
geekIT:
Firefox is ESR (Extended Support Release) 115.24.
Looks to also be end of life / no longer supported or updated now
Have you looked at running something like Linux Mint?
Hope your credit card details haven't been near those W7 machines - iirc you had a recent post about unexpected charges.
Windows 7 in 2025 why? please upgrade, I'll send you a PC if your PC can't run Windows 11
geekIT:
Firefox is ESR (Extended Support Release) 115.24. And all that happens on the Stuff site is that the main page tries to load but fails about once every 1-2 seconds. I did a screen grab but it doesn't show much more than several buff-colored empty boxes. But as I said, over the five or six years since I rebuilt this system, no other website has failed to load.
Any extensions installed? I've just tested the Stuff site under a fresh install of 115.24 (admittedly under MacOS) and it works fine for me.
If you must run Win7 for some reason you could run a virtualisation box with Firefox inside on Linux or ReactOS.
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