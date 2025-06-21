lxsw20: Won't be too many people running a 15 year old operating system.

That's true. But not many people had the luxury of choice or the ability to properly tune and maintain a W7 system. Reports of the number of W7 users vary from several million to 100 million, but there would be far more if Microsoft hadn't made it impossible for average users to carry on with this excellent user-friendly OS.

I also have several machines running the latest versions of 10 and 11 but that's only to keep myself informed about new developments.