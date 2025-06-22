Hello,

I have 2 Nas drives attached to my Windows 11 system (both show under "network" in explorer) with the QNap being the main one for streaming to TV (this works fine and can open in explorer). I also have a Asustor Nas which is connected via a Ethernet switch, this has worked fine until I have cleaned my hard drive and reinstalled Windows 11. I can open the Qnap Nas fine form explorer, but the Asustor Nas (I get the attached error window). I have set all permissions on the Nas to allow viewing from explorer.

Can anyone give me some advice on how to fix this?

Regards,

David