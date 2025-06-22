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ForumsDesktop computingunable to open nas drive from explorer
Davoid

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#319980 22-Jun-2025 09:21
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Hello,

 

I have 2 Nas drives attached to my Windows 11 system (both show under "network" in explorer) with the QNap being the main one for streaming to TV (this works fine and can open in explorer). I also have a Asustor Nas which is connected via a Ethernet switch, this has worked fine until I have cleaned my hard drive and reinstalled Windows 11. I can open the Qnap Nas fine form explorer, but the Asustor Nas (I get the attached error window). I have set all permissions on the Nas to allow viewing from explorer.

 

Can anyone give me some advice on how to fix this?

 

Regards,
David

 

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Spyware
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  #3386156 22-Jun-2025 09:25
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Create a host file entry to point to AS6602T IP address and make sure account username:password on computer matches an account on the NAS.




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  #3386158 22-Jun-2025 09:40
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Or when connecting select the option to use different username and enter one that matches the username on your NAS.




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gehenna
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  #3386164 22-Jun-2025 10:07
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Windows requires a username and password for an SMB share now, regardless of whether the share is open permissions or not. 



Davoid

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  #3386174 22-Jun-2025 11:08
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Thank you all for the reply.

 

I am not sure how I can check or change the Nas explorer username and password for the Asustor Nas, any help would be appreciated. Also, I use Goodsync to do backups to the Nas and this works fine in Windows.

 

 

 

thanks,

 

David

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  #3386176 22-Jun-2025 11:21
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If you open Windows Explorer and select Map Network Drive you can enter the address (as in \\192.168.2.111\folder but use the NAS IP and the share folder). When asked for credentials, click Use Different Credentials and then enter the username and password for the NAS.




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Davoid

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  #3386190 22-Jun-2025 13:18
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Thank you Mauricio for the reply and help, this works fine but I end up with another drive letter in explorer. I was hoping to just be able to open the Nas drive from within Explorer? I have a number of shared folders on the Nas at present.
I can open the QNap Nas fine from Explorer at present (both listed under "network") it is only the Asustor that gives me the issue.

 

Regards,
David

 
 
 
 

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freitasm
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  #3386198 22-Jun-2025 14:13
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You have an option to open the folder instead of mapping it. 




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Davoid

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  #3386369 23-Jun-2025 11:41
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Thanks again for the help Mauricio, I have it now showing as a folder under network.

 

Regards,
David

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  #3386513 24-Jun-2025 00:53
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This help?

 

https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/all/i-cant-access-my-nas-drives-in-file-manager-since/d7cf5149-c898-40c3-913c-631228f01c96

 

 

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