First post! Need advice on which way to go when it comes to upgrading my old DS116 (single bay) Synology NAS.

Currently used for:

Auto backing up from phones and laptop, then Hyper Backup'd nightly to cloud.

Plex server (movies and music).

Running some 'arrs.

I'd like more grunt, storage and compatibility.

For example, it's painfully slow when trying to view photo thumbnails via a mounted folder in Windows. Also, I can't run Docker or enable 'Sonic Analysis' in Plexamp, and hardware transcoding for movies might be nice, giving me the option to view remotely.

Given recent moves by Synology, I'm not sure whether I should be looking at other NAS brands (I have zero experience with any others and have grown very comfortable with Synology). I also have zero interest in trying to build/troubleshoot my own NAS (time poor).

Thanks in advance,

gad