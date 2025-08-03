I realised recently creating new tabs on Chrome was slower on my AMD 5600X with 32GB RAM and multiple m.2 SSDs than on my work laptop, even though the laptop is lower spec. It turns out hardware acceleration can slow things down if you have an AMD CPU. I also have a fairly low spec AMD GPU. I asked an AI, tried what it says, and Chrome runs significantly faster. So if Chrome is slow on your AMD CPU / GPU give it a try 🙂

Try toggling hardware acceleration:

Go to chrome://settings/system

Find “Use hardware acceleration when available” (it was "Use graphics acceleration when available" for me) and try toggling it off if it’s enabled, or on if it’s disabled

Restart Chrome

Moving the Chrome user profile / cache from my older SATA SSD to the m.2 SSD didn't make any noticeable difference, but I'll leave it there for now as well.