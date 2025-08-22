My 3.5" hard-drives are getting dangerously old but I've kept an eye out for deals over the years but nothing ever pops up here in NZ.

So now I see on Cheapies that every single HDD deal over the years seems to be from USA.

I really don't like messing around with buying internationally, but seems I can get a 24tb drive for 885$ from USA ( https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1838680-REG/wd_wdbwlg0240hbk_nesn_24tb_elements_desktop.html ) and the same size cost 2500$ in NZ!!!

technically I'm not in a super rush, I could definitely wait until Black Friday, but do u think there will ever be similar deals from NZ?