ForumsDesktop computingWhen did NVMe storage get so expensive?
#321519 24-Aug-2025 17:40
Playing with Lenovo's Gaming PC configurator -




coffeebaron
  #3407072 24-Aug-2025 17:47
They must be using Apple maths :)

 

 




richms
  #3407090 24-Aug-2025 18:36
Also don't compare SSD with a system that they have to warranty with whatever cheap brand of TLC or worse dramless buggy crap you can get from a no name brand.

 

Edit: oh, the second drive. Oops.




freitasm
  #3407095 24-Aug-2025 18:52
You are not seriously thinking of paying THAT for a second SSD, right? Surely can get some good brand out there for five percent of that.




