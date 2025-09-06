Gidday everyone,

I have a old Compaq Deskpro 5133, the CMOS battery has recently died and I am getting these error messages at boot 1155-System Board Comm Port Address Assignment Conflict, 601-Diskette Controller Error & 611-Primary Floppy Port Address Assignment Conflict. The CMOS battery is soldiered on to the motherboard but I have been told that i can use a external CMOS battery by switching the CMOS jumper from internal to external then connecting the external CMOS battery to the pins. This is what the pins look like: [PIN1] [GAP] [PIN2] [PIN3]. I was wondering where I could buy one of these and how to connect them to the pins. I found this on PB Tech (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SEVOEM0259/CR2032-2032-Battery-2Pin-2-WIRE-CABLE-Plug-for-Lap) does it look right?



Cheers

Samuel

P.S Go the All Blacks!!