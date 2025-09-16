I am considering stopping using my M1 iMac as the ergonomics or lack there of are impacting my usage. I am looking for ideas for a monitor to connect to my MacBook Air. Due to my significant disabilities the monitor should have vertical raise and lower as well as tilt. If available a forward and back movement. Size preferences around 30". To refresh over 100. I don't do gaming anymore so high resolution is OK. My vision changes depending on current impact of MS so a monitor that has good scaling ability would be useful.
As a longtime iMac user I am out of tough with what is available for monitors so any advice or recommendations would be gratefully received. Thanks in advance