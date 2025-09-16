You may or may not be aware that your iMac can also have a second screen attached. Potentially put it to one side on your desk and mount a nice big monitor on your desk potentially on an arm so it's easily adjustable. There may be an advantage for you in doing this instead of doing the same thing with your laptop.

I'm lucky enough to have a 43" 4k monitor on my electric sit-stand desk. Not knowing the state of your conditions well, this could be complete overkill or it could allow you to place a program in the best position for you on the day at a scale you need that day. I guess that Apple's scaling of programs is pretty good in a modern version of MacOS, though I've not tried it myself.

The Philips 438P1 that I use is surprisingly well priced for such a big screen, at around $800 including GST. I have tried 40-ish inch TVs in the past, but most TVs are terrible for displaying text.