Monitor recommendations - Ergonomic
MikeB4

Uber Geek
#322721 16-Sep-2025 11:20
I am considering stopping using my M1 iMac as the ergonomics or lack there of are impacting my usage. I am looking for ideas for a monitor to connect to my MacBook Air. Due to my significant disabilities the monitor should have vertical raise and lower as well as tilt. If available a forward and back movement. Size preferences around 30". To refresh over 100. I don't do gaming anymore so high resolution is OK. My vision changes depending on current impact of MS so a monitor that has good scaling ability would be useful.

 

As a longtime iMac user I am out of tough with what is available for monitors so any advice or recommendations would be gratefully received. Thanks in advance

nzkc
Uber Geek
  #3415317 16-Sep-2025 11:37
Given your viewing adjustment requirements I'd go with a (good quality) monitor arm.

 

And then any choice of monitor that can be mounted (which is pretty much all of them). As for a specific monitor, I'm a fan of the Dell Ultra Sharp range. But you'll be paying for that and you didn't specify a budget.



lxsw20
Uber Geek
  #3415320 16-Sep-2025 11:38
You can buy iMac with built in VESA and use what ever stand you like. 

https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/buy-mac/imac-vesa

Dynamic
Uber Geek
  #3415328 16-Sep-2025 12:04
You may or may not be aware that your iMac can also have a second screen attached.  Potentially put it to one side on your desk and mount a nice big monitor on your desk potentially on an arm so it's easily adjustable. There may be an advantage for you in doing this instead of doing the same thing with your laptop.

 

I'm lucky enough to have a 43" 4k monitor on my electric sit-stand desk.  Not knowing the state of your conditions well, this could be complete overkill or it could allow you to place a program in the best position for you on the day at a scale you need that day.  I guess that Apple's scaling of programs is pretty good in a modern version of MacOS, though I've not tried it myself.

 

The Philips 438P1 that I use is surprisingly well priced for such a big screen, at around $800 including GST.   I have tried 40-ish inch TVs in the past, but most TVs are terrible for displaying text.




