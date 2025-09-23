I have three Eaton 3S UPS at home - one 700 and two 850.

One UPS keeps the NAS and a NUC running, another powers the ONT/router/switch combo and the third is in the lounge.

Yesterday there was a power cut in Wellington. It lasted for one hour.

The NAS is set to power down after 15 minutes. After ten minutes of the power cut and checking the WE website for ETA to restore power, I thought I should power down the NAS. I looked at the status for the UPS and it still showed 40 minutes of power left.

But then something happened.

The UPS died. The NAS and NUC went down, not in a graceful way.

I swapped the 850 with the working 700 and then I noticed the other 850 was down as well.

So here is the status:

Eaton 3S 700 - battery replaced June 2022, working

Eaton 3S 850 - bought new June 2022, not working

Eaton 3S 850 - bought new September 2021, not working

When I try to power the UPS it flashes the LED red/green then stops. The Windows application says the batteries are 100% charged and also says no power output to the protected outlets. The non-protected outlets work fine.

I wonder if this is a fault (both units at the same time?) or just time to replace all the batteries (including the 700, just in case)?