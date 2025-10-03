kiwibloke09

Gidday Everyone, I previously asked a question about how to replace Compaq Deskpro 5133 CMOS battery. I was told to soldier the two wires from a 3x AA Battery holder on to the pins for connecting a external CMOS battery on the motherboard (https://www.jaycar.co.nz/3-x-aa-side-by-side-flat-battery-holder/p/PH9274). I was wondering if it would be possible to instead tape the wires on the the pins using something like electrical tape (https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/pomona-insulation-tape-pvc-electrical-18mm-x-20m-black/R1385797.html). As seen in the photo on the jaycar website, there is some exposed metal bit coming out of the wire, would i be able to just tape it to the correct pins using electrical tape instead of soldiering?
Cheers