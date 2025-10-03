Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingAnother Question About Replacing Compaq Deskpro 5133 CMOS
kiwibloke09

41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 6


#322886 3-Oct-2025 17:57
Send private message

Gidday Everyone, I previously asked a question about how to replace Compaq Deskpro 5133 CMOS battery. I was told to soldier the two wires from a 3x AA Battery holder on to the pins for connecting a external CMOS battery on the motherboard (https://www.jaycar.co.nz/3-x-aa-side-by-side-flat-battery-holder/p/PH9274). I was wondering if it would be possible to instead tape the wires on the the pins using something like electrical tape (https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/pomona-insulation-tape-pvc-electrical-18mm-x-20m-black/R1385797.html). As seen in the photo on the jaycar website, there is some exposed metal bit coming out of the wire, would i be able to just tape it to the correct pins using electrical tape instead of soldiering?

 

 

 

Cheers




giddy

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Dynamic
4017 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1853

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3421213 3-Oct-2025 19:45
Send private message

This might be fine for brief testing, but in my opinion it’s not a safe solution for anything other than brief testing. 




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams



kiwibloke09

41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 6


  #3421237 3-Oct-2025 20:52
Send private message

Would using it as a solution be dangerous?




giddy

mentalinc
3385 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1025

Trusted

  #3421247 3-Oct-2025 21:08
Send private message

The heat will warm the glue in the tape and it will come off.

 

You then have a random bit of wire floating around waiting to short something.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



kiwibloke09

41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 6


  #3421251 3-Oct-2025 21:11
Send private message

That makes lots of sense. Cheers mate




giddy

hsvhel
1273 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 596

ID Verified

  #3421253 3-Oct-2025 21:23
Send private message

Can you chuck up a pic of what your working with?




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 

kiwibloke09

41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 6


  #3421579 4-Oct-2025 16:24
Send private message

Yeah sure, I'll do that soon




giddy

 
 
 
 

Want to support Geekzone and browse the site without the ads? Subscribe to Geekzone now (monthly, annual and lifetime options).
kiwibloke09

41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 6


  #3421580 4-Oct-2025 16:38
Send private message

 

 

 

Here is a pic of the same motherboard I found on the internet, if you want any close up then ill send closeups




giddy

mentalinc
3385 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1025

Trusted

  #3421605 4-Oct-2025 19:28
Send private message

Dont you just replace the button/cell battery top left? Commonly found at PBtech and Mitre10 etc.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

Spyware
3818 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1366

Lifetime subscriber

  #3421608 4-Oct-2025 19:58
Send private message

mentalinc:

 

Dont you just replace the button/cell battery top left? Commonly found at PBtech and Mitre10 etc.

 

 

Original thread suggests lithium cell is soldered to mobo. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=50&topicid=322637




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

gzt

gzt
18707 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7837

Lifetime subscriber

  #3421617 4-Oct-2025 20:56
Send private message

It's unclear to me how much you have to work with. If I had to, stripped wire wrapped tightly around a post several times and then tightened against itself. I have used that method from time to time. I would not recommend it to someone with no dexterity or experience with wire. You could practice it with other wire and materials until you're ready. From your questions I have an impression you have done nothing like this before.

gzt

gzt
18707 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7837

Lifetime subscriber

  #3421618 4-Oct-2025 20:58
Send private message

This is interesting. Electrically conductive glue product. It is primarily intended to join twisted wire.

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/wire-glue-9ml/p/NM2831

I'm thinking it will not help much in your situation.

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).

gzt

gzt
18707 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7837

Lifetime subscriber

  #3421619 4-Oct-2025 21:04
Send private message

I previously asked a question about how to replace Compaq Deskpro 5133 CMOS battery. I was told to soldier the two wires from a 3x AA Battery holder on to the pins for connecting a external CMOS battery on the motherboard

If someone has an idea where you can get pin connectors with wire already attached then it becomes a simpler wire joining problem instead of a wire to pin problem.

gzt

gzt
18707 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7837

Lifetime subscriber

  #3421665 4-Oct-2025 21:14
Send private message

Here's an idea you might get lucky with to joining wire to pin - warm the insulation to make it malleable then push the wire onto the pin. Wait for insulation to cool. Low current cmos that should be fine if you're lucky enough to have wire the right size.

hsvhel
1273 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 596

ID Verified

  #3421669 4-Oct-2025 21:37
Send private message

You OK with an iron?

 

 

 

Remove that caddy from the board and install a 3x 1.4 caddy with long wiring to move it to a suitable location?




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 

kiwibloke09

41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 6


  #3424312 12-Oct-2025 12:12
Send private message

Hello sorry for the late reply. I have never done anything like this EVER, and i really don't want to do any soldiering or iron or whatever on my own I don't want to mess it up so I'll prob just take it somewhere. But could i use the "Electrically conductive glue product" or would it just melt when the computer heats up when powered on?




giddy

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 