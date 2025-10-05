My Philips BDM3275 32" 4k Monitor is developing back light LED problems. Now 9 years old. No missing or bright pixel problems.
I have downsized my house ready to move and have left myself with one monitor for computing and onlne TV.
Murphey's law coming into play!
Symptoms:
On startup the left of the screen shows back light flickering for about 1/2 and hour - not too serious as I can live with it.
When I drag a white window to the left edge of the screen 25% of the back lights on the edge increase significantly - I can live with that too.
Both an indication of perhaps worse to come - total failure.
Possible soluions:
Repower the monitor - done - no change.
Reset Windows 11 video drivers - done - no change.
Open up the monitor and check power supply and video driver board electrolytic capacitors.
Take a note of capacitor values, etc, and order some replacements and fit.
Buy a new monitor.
Anyone tackled a repair issue like this?
Of couse as I write this there are no significant symptoms for a picture or a video.