My Philips BDM3275 32" 4k Monitor is developing back light LED problems. Now 9 years old. No missing or bright pixel problems.

I have downsized my house ready to move and have left myself with one monitor for computing and onlne TV.

Murphey's law coming into play!

Symptoms:

On startup the left of the screen shows back light flickering for about 1/2 and hour - not too serious as I can live with it.

When I drag a white window to the left edge of the screen 25% of the back lights on the edge increase significantly - I can live with that too.

Both an indication of perhaps worse to come - total failure.

Possible soluions:

Repower the monitor - done - no change.

Reset Windows 11 video drivers - done - no change.

Open up the monitor and check power supply and video driver board electrolytic capacitors.

Take a note of capacitor values, etc, and order some replacements and fit.

Buy a new monitor.

Anyone tackled a repair issue like this?

Of couse as I write this there are no significant symptoms for a picture or a video.