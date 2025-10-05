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ForumsDesktop computingPhilips BDM3275 32" 4k Monitor - Back light LED problems
Gordy7

gordy7
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#322904 5-Oct-2025 12:28
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My Philips BDM3275 32" 4k Monitor is developing back light LED problems. Now 9 years old. No missing or bright pixel problems.

 

I have downsized my house ready to move and have left myself with one monitor for computing and onlne TV.

 

Murphey's law coming into play!

 

Symptoms:

 

On startup the left of the screen shows back light flickering for about 1/2 and hour - not too serious as I can live with it.

 

When I drag a white window to the left edge of the screen 25% of the back lights on the edge increase significantly - I can live with that too.

 

Both an indication of perhaps worse to come - total failure.

 

Possible soluions:

 

Repower the monitor - done - no change.

 

Reset Windows 11 video drivers - done - no change. 

 

Open up the monitor and check power supply and video driver board electrolytic capacitors.

 

Take a note of capacitor values, etc, and order some replacements and fit.

 

Buy a new monitor.

 

Anyone tackled a repair issue like this?

 

Of couse as I write this there are no significant symptoms for a picture or a video.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

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robjg63
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  #3421739 5-Oct-2025 12:39
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Sounds annoying - Backlight strips or capacitors probably.

 

Lots of videos of people doing this sort of thing on YT with TVs.

 

You would need to be very careful of high voltage remaining in the screen even after its been switched off for a while.

 

You could also re-seat any connectors when you have the back off - could be a lose connection somewhere.

 

Could be the LED strips, but if they are sometimes all working, it probably means that they are not the culprit.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



richms
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  #3421752 5-Oct-2025 13:30
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Got some ex lease philips monitors and they both died with backlight problems probably about 7-8 years after manufacture. If I assume that the first owner was a business that would be about the same hours that I give them per day so not a bad life all things considered

 

 




Richard rich.ms

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