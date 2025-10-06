Hi there,



We have a LG 27UK850 which requires a power supply like this: Input:100-240V 50-60Hz (for worldwide use), Output:19V 7.37A ,Power:140W,DC pin sizes:6.5*4.4mm

We need to buy a new one and was looking at this one from PB Tech: LG 210W 19.5V 10.8A Monitor/TV/Projector Charger - 6.5x4.4mm

Can the electronic experts please let me know if this can be used as a replacement? I noticed that the amps are different but was wondering if it can be (stepped) down?