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ForumsDesktop computingLG Monitor replacement power supply - Please help if this replacement will work!
turtleattacks

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#322915 6-Oct-2025 10:26
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Hi there, 

We have a LG 27UK850 which requires a power supply like this: Input:100-240V 50-60Hz (for worldwide use), Output:19V 7.37A ,Power:140W,DC pin sizes:6.5*4.4mm

 

We need to buy a new one and was looking at this one from PB Tech:  LG 210W 19.5V 10.8A Monitor/TV/Projector Charger - 6.5x4.4mm

 

 

 

Can the electronic experts please let me know if this can be used as a replacement? I noticed that the amps are different but was wondering if it can be (stepped) down?

 

 




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xpd

xpd
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  #3422041 6-Oct-2025 10:50
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IIRC (not a sparky), long as voltages match, and amps matches or betters what you're after, you'll be OK.

 

The device will only draw the amps that it needs.

 

Also the plug needs to be correct... :)

 

 




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shk292
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  #3422059 6-Oct-2025 10:56
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The amp rating is invariably the maximum which the psu can supply.  Provided the voltage is correct, the monitor will draw whatever current it needs up to this maximum. 
So yes, this will be fine. Check the polarity on the DC plug though

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