Have had another one of my screens that I got ex lease a while ago die on me (backlight, was so dim anyway not worth repair) - I use them to have on to watch cameras pointing at some printers so I have them on the wall and powered on and off with the lights in the room so they are only on when I am in the room.

Looking at replacements and it seems quite absurd that I can get a kogan one for less than the cheapest ex lease that PB tech have.

However I have had issues with cheap offbrand screens in the past with doing dumb things like powering up with OSD showing for a long time, extremely long delays between power on and getting an image, PWM backlighting and other nasty things.

So does anyone have one of these. - also on mighty ape for less with primate and can tell me that it will