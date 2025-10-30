Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingCheap kogan monitors?
richms

29175 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10288

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#323143 30-Oct-2025 15:28
Send private message

Have had another one of my screens that I got ex lease a while ago die on me (backlight, was so dim anyway not worth repair) - I use them to have on to watch cameras pointing at some printers so I have them on the wall and powered on and off with the lights in the room so they are only on when I am in the room.

 

Looking at replacements and it seems quite absurd that I can get a kogan one for less than the cheapest ex lease that PB tech have.

 

However I have had issues with cheap offbrand screens in the past with doing dumb things like powering up with OSD showing for a long time, extremely long delays between power on and getting an image, PWM backlighting and other nasty things.

 

So does anyone have one of these. - also on mighty ape for less with primate  and can tell me that it will

 

  • re-power up when AC is reconnected to it,
  • how long it takes to start showing an image on screen,
  • and if there is any PWM used when the backlight is not at full intensity?




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1428 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1581

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3429352 30-Oct-2025 16:52
Send private message

I've had mixed results with Kogan monitors. 

 

 

 

I bought a 32 inch 4K monitor as my main work screen, and have been very impressed with its price, sharpness, and ease on my eyes. However, a year back, I started noticing very bright sections on the edge of the screen. I'm guessing one of the diffuser panels has become a little unstuck or something. It is largely ignorable, but does bother me. 

 

 

I've bought a couple of 27 inch 2K monitors that have performed well, as well as one of the 25 inch 1080p monitors for my kid, who loves it. 

 

FWIW, they power up when electricity is applied, and start just as quick as any other monitor I've had.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 