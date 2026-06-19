Hi I have a ET 3800 and one day it just started printing blank pages.
Tested with multiple devices - blank pages.
Did a nozzle printing test - blank pages. (I presume this tests all the colours?)
So. Is the printer dead or is there something else i can do?
When i tip the printer around, the colour ink is swirling but the black ink is just a faded stain - does not swirl.
Any ideas?
And no i have not done any maintenance on it, as youtube now tells me i should have.
Cheers.
(PS already bought a new ecotank but hey thought I'd ask on a Friday evening!)