Any recommendation for anything under $500? Cheaper the better as long as it does the job.
Neither, gaming chairs are not built to last and are not good for you, I've learned this the hard way, I'm currently looking at either of the following two:
https://discountoffice.co.nz/products/buro-roma-3-lever-high-back-chair?variant=15387095859263
https://discountoffice.co.nz/products/buro-aura-ergo-high-back-chair?_pos=1&_sid=5dafca8e2&_ss=r
lNomNoml:
You reckon the 5 year warranty of the Secret Lab would at least give peace of mind?
CrashAndBurn:
lNomNoml:
You reckon the 5 year warranty of the Secret Lab would at least give peace of mind?
That will just be the frame which is very standard,
"Secretlab’s warranty commitments do not cover claims resulting from:
● wear and tear, or due to the aging of materials;"
When I said they are not built to last I was referring to the upholstery which usually gives out very quickly.
I ordered the Secretlab Titan in SoftWeave Blue personally - the reasons for this:
1) I do have an office chair and hate it.
2) I am terrible with leaning on my chairs especially when I am waiting on things - my current chair is partly broken because of this.
3) Looking at reviews, the Secretlab chairs are very nicely built and are more a "premium" chair.
4) Not a DXRacer...
I do understand where @lNomNoml is coming from in regards to support etc. The Secretlab isn't like the DXRacer and has tonnes of adjustment which for me is important being a taller person. I find all the chairs I've found are not designed for taller people and cause more harm (to me) than good. My current chair as an example is an ergonomic chair supposed to give you support and yet I find myself getting quite sore from it instead despite me having it adjusted correctly.
I'm still waiting on shipping for the Secretlab chair - will post here when I get it however the reviews are looking very positive too. I went with the SoftWeave because summer sucks and I have Cats also. From what I've seen, Secretlab are pretty good with their warranties too but they're very solidly built so should last unlike the DXRacer chairs.
Michael Murphy
^Thanks. I was looking at the Soft Weave Black. The only reservations I have is with the tilting mechanism. I wonder how sturdy and reliable it would be.
michaelmurfy:
I ordered the same chair(Titan, SoftWeave, blue) a couple of months ago and it arrived really quickly. I actually purchased it for mostly the same reasons as well. It took about a week to get used to the quite dense foam, but posture wise I'm sitting much better now than I have in a long time, especially being a reasonably big person.
Spending so much time in front of the PC I've worn out a couple of office chairs such as the Buro. I also find they are quite unsupportive over a longer period of time. Having had a couple of workstation assessments over the years, they have all recommended properly set up arms which the Titan allows me to achieve. I've found the adjustable built-in lumbar support to be reasonably helpful.
I bought one of these no-name generic gaming chairs yesterday to replace a small office chair that I was getting increasingly uncomfortable in.
Workspace Lincoln Gaming Chair
It's really comfortable, seems robust enough for me (has a max weight rating of 125kg, which is plenty for me) and is nicely low-profile for a gaming chair.
It's nice and firm without being hard, if that makes sense.
$250.00 was a decent enough price in my opinion.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Update - only recently assembled it but compared to my old chair this thing is night and day. It has harder foam which I like but seriously the whole unboxing experience from start to finish was really top notch. Also, you can't miss the instructions as it is printed on the biggest piece of cardboard I've seen. The pillow they include is incredible and I can seriously see myself falling asleep on this chair.
I've sat on DX-Racer chairs and I am really, really glad I never got sucked in to buying one. Really happy with the Secretlab.
Michael Murphy
michaelmurfy:
How much did you get yours as it seems the prices have increased as SoftWeave now priced at $784?
Really interested to hear on how you all get on with the Secretlab chair. I'm currently tossing up between that or a Formway Life chair. The only thing that's tipping me towards the Secretlab chair are joystick mounts for a HOSAS setup (although desk mounts are an option if reviews aren't favourable).
I saw this as a cheaper option to Secret Labs so was wondering if anyone have a first hand experience on them?
https://www.playtech.co.nz/corsair-t3-rush-fabric-gaming-chair-charcoal.html
CrashAndBurn:
How much did you get yours as it seems the prices have increased as SoftWeave now priced at $784?
I paid $699 with free delivery. Delivery was done via Mainfreight. After using this chair for a couple of days now I can really vouch for it. My backpain at the end of the day is totally gone.
May be worth emailing them if you're interested saying you were going to purchase at the $699 price and see what they say.
Michael Murphy
michaelmurfy:
I tried and pretty much got the same scripted reply as most people on Reddit are getting.
"Do allow me to share that we have tried to keep the reduced prices of our chairs for as long as possible. With the recent global supply shortage and a surge in demand, our chairs are now less discounted than before. We are increasing our production so that we are able to fulfill the demand and your continued support is very much appreciated."
Am looking at Noble Chairs now as a possible slightly cheaper alternative.
My back and thighs regret buying a DX chair. I needed a fat boy chair and it met my needs after using a year its completely rubbish the foam is a brick and the back rest is way too flat. I use a Buro at work and they are also over priced/rated.
So yea I'm also looking for a good chair.
I'm looking into the Secretlab chairs.
I can't see on their website where you can go to test drive their chairs.
Did those of you who bought them just buy sight unseen?
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!