CrashAndBurn:

I ordered the Secretlab Titan in SoftWeave Blue personally - the reasons for this:

1) I do have an office chair and hate it.

2) I am terrible with leaning on my chairs especially when I am waiting on things - my current chair is partly broken because of this.

3) Looking at reviews, the Secretlab chairs are very nicely built and are more a "premium" chair.

4) Not a DXRacer...

I do understand where @lNomNoml is coming from in regards to support etc. The Secretlab isn't like the DXRacer and has tonnes of adjustment which for me is important being a taller person. I find all the chairs I've found are not designed for taller people and cause more harm (to me) than good. My current chair as an example is an ergonomic chair supposed to give you support and yet I find myself getting quite sore from it instead despite me having it adjusted correctly.

I'm still waiting on shipping for the Secretlab chair - will post here when I get it however the reviews are looking very positive too. I went with the SoftWeave because summer sucks and I have Cats also. From what I've seen, Secretlab are pretty good with their warranties too but they're very solidly built so should last unlike the DXRacer chairs.