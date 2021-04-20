Repeat after me: "I will never complain about the waiting times when calling my telco ever again. I will never complain about the waiting times when calling my telco ever again. I will never complain about the waiting times when calling my telco ever again. I will never complain about the waiting times when calling my telco ever again."
Still waiting to talk to Microsoft about their broken billing, after a callback. You know, the callback function that is supposed to call you when there's an available agent? So I got a callback from Microsoft and was then subjected to repeated 5 minute cycles of Xbox promos and trivia in the most annoying generic American accent. After the first 10 repetitions I've discovered I hated Microsoft, Xbox, America, Halo, and anyone else who'd dare talking to me for the next 2 hours. This waiting queue experience should be considered "a cruel and unusual punishment" and whoever put it together should be tried at the Hague court.
PS. I gave up and hung up.