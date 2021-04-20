Dunnersfella: YES!!!!! I kicked up a stink at the store (rhymes with ED Names) regarding the CGA, they explained that they could package everything, they could send everything... but they couldn't raise the claim as Microsoft had questions to ask that were outside of the new privacy laws. THAT was painful, but dealing with Microsoft was super simple and I got a new controller sent to me, so happy days. The person on the end of the day was called 'Blessie' (yup) and most definitely based in America.

Who cares if they can't raise a claim... That's not your problem. You got the item from them so your claim is with them. Their dealing with their supplier and any warranty claims they may make are nothing to do with you.... used to get that BS from Dick Smith back in the day and I never once let them get away with it.

However I must say I have always had a good experience with Microsoft