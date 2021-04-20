Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingDo not ask to "talk to a person" at Microsoft. You will need to talk to a psychiatrist after that experience.
Kookoo

566 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284407 20-Apr-2021 12:12
Send private message

Click to see full size

 

 

Repeat after me: "I will never complain about the waiting times when calling my telco ever again. I will never complain about the waiting times when calling my telco ever again. I will never complain about the waiting times when calling my telco ever again. I will never complain about the waiting times when calling my telco ever again."

 

 

Still waiting to talk to Microsoft about their broken billing, after a callback. You know, the callback function that is supposed to call you when there's an available agent? So I got a callback from Microsoft and was then subjected to repeated 5 minute cycles of Xbox promos and trivia in the most annoying generic American accent. After the first 10 repetitions I've discovered I hated Microsoft, Xbox, America, Halo, and anyone else who'd dare talking to me for the next 2 hours. This waiting queue experience should be considered "a cruel and unusual punishment" and whoever put it together should be tried at the Hague court.

 

 

PS. I gave up and hung up.




Hello, Ground!

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2695236 20-Apr-2021 12:17
Send private message

I had to call re: a faulty XBox controller a few weeks ago.

 

They were excellent and I received multiple status updates via both e-mail and phone to tell me the progress on my warranty claim.

 

It was all surprisingly easy to be honest.

 

Who knew?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Kookoo

566 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2695238 20-Apr-2021 12:18
Send private message

Dunnersfella:

I had to call re: a faulty XBox controller a few weeks ago.

 

They were excellent and I received multiple status updates via both e-mail and phone to tell me the progress on my warranty claim.

 

It was all surprisingly easy to be honest.

 

Who knew?

 

 

Out of interest - did you call them, or did you ask for a call-back? If you called them, what's the number?




Hello, Ground!

Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2695258 20-Apr-2021 12:56
Send private message

I called them.

 

Um... not sure I have their number any more, the retailer gave it to me as they couldn't process the warranty claim (apparently) due to privacy reasons.



gehenna
7374 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695259 20-Apr-2021 12:58
Send private message

^That smells like BS

Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2695262 20-Apr-2021 13:01
Send private message

YES!!!!! I kicked up a stink at the store (rhymes with ED Names) regarding the CGA, they explained that they could package everything, they could send everything... but they couldn't raise the claim as Microsoft had questions to ask that were outside of the new privacy laws.

 

 

 

THAT was painful, but dealing with Microsoft was super simple and I got a new controller sent to me, so happy days.

 

The person on the end of the day was called 'Blessie' (yup) and most definitely based in America.

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695272 20-Apr-2021 13:33
Send private message

Dunnersfella:

 

YES!!!!! I kicked up a stink at the store (rhymes with ED Names) regarding the CGA, they explained that they could package everything, they could send everything... but they couldn't raise the claim as Microsoft had questions to ask that were outside of the new privacy laws.

 

 

 

THAT was painful, but dealing with Microsoft was super simple and I got a new controller sent to me, so happy days.

 

The person on the end of the day was called 'Blessie' (yup) and most definitely based in America.

 

 

Who cares if they can't raise a claim... That's not your problem. You got the item from them so your claim is with them. Their dealing with their supplier and any warranty claims they may make  are nothing to do with you.... used to get that BS from Dick Smith back in the day and I never once let them get away with it.

 

However I must say I have always had a good experience with Microsoft 




Matthew

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11999 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695273 20-Apr-2021 13:34
Send private message

FYI, MS know NOTHING about CGA etc in most cases. Had lots of fun trying to explain it to them when my Xbox wifi failed. Even after explaining it to them and them saying "yes we understand", I got response of "its not under warranty". Gave up after that and fixed it myself for $15.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695275 20-Apr-2021 13:36
Send private message

xpd:

 

FYI, MS know NOTHING about CGA etc in most cases. Had lots of fun trying to explain it to them when my Xbox wifi failed. Even after explaining it to them and them saying "yes we understand", I got response of "its not under warranty". Gave up after that and fixed it myself for $15.

 

 

unless you purchased the item direct from Microsoft it wouldn't apply anyway




Matthew

Kookoo

566 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2695294 20-Apr-2021 14:49
Send private message

Update: I tried again, this time - got through straight away and had the issue quickly resolved.

 

My guess - the first callback sent me to an vacant line (the agent might've gone on lunch or something) and I got stuck there.




Hello, Ground!

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11999 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695332 20-Apr-2021 15:42
Send private message

mdooher:

 

xpd:

 

FYI, MS know NOTHING about CGA etc in most cases. Had lots of fun trying to explain it to them when my Xbox wifi failed. Even after explaining it to them and them saying "yes we understand", I got response of "its not under warranty". Gave up after that and fixed it myself for $15.

 

 

unless you purchased the item direct from Microsoft it wouldn't apply anyway

 

 

Couldn't contact supplier, figured MS were next best stop. :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
28014 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695353 20-Apr-2021 16:15
Send private message

Dunnersfella:

 

I called them.

 

Um... not sure I have their number any more, the retailer gave it to me as they couldn't process the warranty claim (apparently) due to privacy reasons.

 

 

BS

 

I went to retailer with malfunctioning xbox controller, they took the controller and sent it away and a few weeks i got a brand new one.

 

MS made all the effort to claim that the new controller was not new and it was repaired but the controller is missing all the marks that mine had and there is not a microscratch on it, nobody has ever gamed on it.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

snnet
1341 posts

Uber Geek


  #2695443 20-Apr-2021 20:45
Send private message

Haha, this reminds me of the time I had MS Support remote into my surface pro 3 to look at something to do with my network adapter - after watching them fiddle around for an hour the session disconnected, I went back to the page I'd started the request at and "Support is closed" - couldn't even finish the task or have the decency to speak to me about coming back later

grolschie
903 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2700840 2-May-2021 18:09
Send private message

Dunnersfella:

 

YES!!!!! I kicked up a stink at the store (rhymes with ED Names) regarding the CGA, they explained that they could package everything, they could send everything... but they couldn't raise the claim as Microsoft had questions to ask that were outside of the new privacy laws.

 

 

 

 

This is totally irrelevant under the CGA. Your contract was with "ED Names" and not Microsoft. A failed controller is the retailer's problem.

Handle9
7804 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2700851 2-May-2021 19:10
Send private message

Xbox account support is woeful. I had a problem with game pass that they were unable to resolve over 6 months and 10+ calls. Just a joke.

Lias
4885 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2700879 2-May-2021 21:49
Send private message

grolschie:

 

This is totally irrelevant under the CGA. Your contract was with "ED Names" and not Microsoft. A failed controller is the retailer's problem.

 

 

Not true. Under the CGA you have a claim against both the retailer and the manufacturer.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 