I thought I'd start a new thread for this as I'm having trouble finding any definitive info.

I noticed that the new Resident Evil Village game is considerably cheaper to purchase digitally in the US that it is here. After looking at a few other games, that's apparently quite typical. If it was a small difference I would be to bothered, but some of them have a huge price difference for no justifiable reason at all.

I have a US payment method I could use, so is there any disadvantage to permanently changing my region on Xbox and PS to US? Does it have any impact on multiplayer servers and/or latency? Does it check whether you have a US IP address? Do I lose any content purchased in NZ region (I only purchase games)?

It's problematic to just "try and see" since you can only change your region once every 90 days (on Xbox anyway - not sure about PS).

Thanks