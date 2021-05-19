Hi, having just gotten our hands on the PS5, we are looking for games. I understand most PS4 games will work on the PS5.
Is there any difference between the versions? JBHIFI is selling some games - the same - cheaper if it's for PS4.
Depending on the game there are some with free upgrades to the PS5 version: https://www.pushsquare.com/guides/ps4-to-ps5-all-games-with-confirmed-free-upgrades
For others, you're better to get the PS5 version so you get the PS5 exclusive features (better graphics, raytracing, haptic feedback etc).
Just saw this and thought you might be interested. LOU2 is a great game IMO - but of course it depends on what type of games you like.
https://www.engadget.com/the-last-of-us-part-ii-ps5-patch-60-fps-naughty-dog-160807112.html
