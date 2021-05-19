Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PS4 games v PS5 games
#285823 19-May-2021 21:54
Hi, having just gotten our hands on the PS5, we are looking for games. I understand most PS4 games will work on the PS5.

Is there any difference between the versions? JBHIFI is selling some games - the same - cheaper if it's for PS4.

  #2709879 19-May-2021 22:17
Depending on the game there are some with free upgrades to the PS5 version: https://www.pushsquare.com/guides/ps4-to-ps5-all-games-with-confirmed-free-upgrades

 

For others, you're better to get the PS5 version so you get the PS5 exclusive features (better graphics, raytracing, haptic feedback etc).




  #2709969 20-May-2021 08:26
Just saw this and thought you might be interested. LOU2 is a great game IMO - but of course it depends on what type of games you like.

 

https://www.engadget.com/the-last-of-us-part-ii-ps5-patch-60-fps-naughty-dog-160807112.html

 

 




