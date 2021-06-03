Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Atari VCS launching in New Zealand
Just posted the release Atari returns with the new Atari VCS on 10 June (geekzone.co.nz)

 

 

Bluemouth Interactive has announced 10 June as the Australia/New Zealand retail on-sale date for the Atari VCS, Atari’s modern video computer system that blends PCs and consoles gaming styles.

 

“We’re so excited to bring this reimagined ‘80s icon back in a completely modern way to everyone’s living rooms with the Atari VCS,” said Bluemouth Co-Founder and Managing Director David Provan. “The system brings a hit of nostalgia to fans with its classic arcade titles, but also complete versatility to play newer games and stream all in the same place.”

 

“June 10th is a day that eager Atari fans have been waiting for. The Atari VCS has been well-received by our early-adopter community and we are thrilled that more people will have an opportunity to enjoy Atari’s Video Computer System in their homes.” said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS and Connected Devices. 

 

“We appreciate the strong support of Bluemouth and their retail partners, including EB Games, JB HiFi, The Gamesmen, Amazon Australia and Catch.com.au during this exciting launch.”

 

The Atari VCS offers something for every gamer, starting with over a dozen titles from popular independent game developers — including Boulder Dash Deluxe, Danger Scavenger, Guntech, Jetboard Joust, Sir Lovelot, Something Ate My Alien, Tailgunner, Atari’s Missile Command: Recharged, and more — with new titles to launch on the Atari VCS store through the year. The Atari VCS also comes preinstalled with the Atari VCS Vault, an exclusive collection of over 100 arcade and Atari 2600 classics, fully optimised for use with the Wireless Classic Joystick, with its rumble and LED light effects that give retro favourites new life.

 

To coincide with the launch of Atari in Australia and New Zealand, Antstream Arcade is launching for Australian gamers, giving players access to a massive library of classic arcade games. Dubbed as the Netflix of retro games, Antstream opens up a catalogue of over a thousand carefully curated games to choose from, providing Atari users in Australia an expansive gaming experience. Antstream is currently live in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

 

The Atari VCS includes Chrome as its built-in browser, allowing full access to Google’s Workspace apps for productivity use such as checking emails and social media, catching up on work, or streaming content. The Atari VCS’s unique PC Mode is compatible with Linux, Windows and Chrome OS operating systems, among others, making the system a versatile two-in-one device. The Atari VCS is compatible with most PC peripherals including keyboards, mice and game controllers to create a flexible home game system.

 

The Atari VCS PC/console hybrid is designed as a multimedia PC and home game system for a whole new generation of gamers and creators. The Atari VCS is powered by an AMD Raven Ridge 2 APU and Ryzen GPU and comes equipped with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 32 GB eMMC storage with the option to customise and upgrade both RAM and storage - including a M2 SSD slot and four USB 3.1 ports. 

 

The new console supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n in both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands as well as Bluetooth 4.0, HDMI 2.0 and gigabit Ethernet. It also supports mouse and keyboard peripherals both via USB or Bluetooth. Classic games do not require Internet access. 

 

Atari VCS All-In system bundles also include a Wireless Classic Joystick and the all-new Wireless Modern Controller designed for both retro gameplay and the latest PC game titles.

 

The Atari VCS is the company’s first new hardware product in 25 years, which retails for AU$ 849.95 and NZ$ 899.95 and is currently available for preorder from JB Hi-Fi, EB Games, Catch.com.au, The Gamesmen, and Mighty Ape for NZ residents.

 

 

 

 




Create new topic
Prefer if it was the old school style case :D 

 

The joystick looks nice.




I've still got my original atari 2600 from very early 80's.

Lost my UK grandmother but acquired a 2600.

Seemed a fair swap at the time to a young techy lad...



I loved my Atari 800XL. Unfortunately this device appears to be gaming focused and I'm getting a bit old for computer games.

I was interested until I saw the price $899 !!! 😳

I'm undecided on if I want one at this stage. Really want to get more info on the native games that will be available for it. So far all I've seen is short teaser videos that doesn't really clarify gameplay or how long some of them will be.

They're joking at that price point surely?




