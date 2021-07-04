My son has a BYOD laptop, which he had also used for a bit of gaming. It used to be OK for light gaming (Minecraft, Star Wars Squadrons), but about a month or two ago it became to laggy etc to game on. It's a Lenovo Ideapad with I5-10210, GeForce MX330, 8 Gb RAM, ethernet internet connection, 100Mbs Fibre plan.

We know that laptops aren't ideal for gaming - particularly one with these specs. It's primary use is school BYOD and it does that great. However, it had been OK for gaming up till that point, then it's performance dropped such that it was no longer usable for that. It seems like some setting was changed inadvertently or something. Is there anyway to check what could have caused the performance drop? Would some sort of benchmarking software identify a problem?