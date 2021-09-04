Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Stu1

#289421 4-Sep-2021 17:21
Have been looking out for an Xbox x or a PlayStation 5 , there have been a few online but go straight away.Retailers often launch them online during late mornings or early evening. I have been unlucky each time as don’t have time to check facebook groups all day. I even added the xbox to wishlist but no notification from the warehouse so missed out again. What the chances of Xbox’s X or PS5 been in stock before Christmas?. I have contacted many retailers and can’t even get on a waiting list and restocks world wide are low. Is it worth spending a bit more via places like Chriscoes to order one or hopefully get lucky with an online order from another retailer?

rmaonz
  #2772170 4-Sep-2021 18:35
The stock was sufficient before lockdown, I believe after the lockdown you should be able to get it easily

 

 

Stu1

  #2772191 4-Sep-2021 19:11
rmaonz:

The stock was sufficient before lockdown, I believe after the lockdown you should be able to get it easily


 



I have been reading online stock seems limited worldwide, can’t even get an Xbox on Amazon , they have been saying will be a run on stock even before Black Friday and thanks giving in the states crazy demand

Loismustdye
  #2772199 4-Sep-2021 20:02
I’d disagree with @rmaonz and say the stock was poor before lockdown and has been since launch. Hence the mad dash whenever either model gets listed at any retailer, and the big waiting lists at retailers here of people waiting to get a unit. There’s a forum post on this site that basically says stock is in short supply. “NZ Ps5 & Xbox restock” is the Facebook group
There’s a Facebook group “ps5 and Xbox restock” or something along hose lines that alerts members when stock comes in at retailers. There’s also a a Twitter account as well that does the same “NZRestockAlerts”.

 

hope those help

 

 



gehenna
  #2772215 4-Sep-2021 20:09
rmaonz:

 

The stock was sufficient before lockdown, I believe after the lockdown you should be able to get it easily

 

 

No it wasn't, and probably won't be until next year sometime by which point there would probably be a revised model of each anyway.

Stu1

  #2772230 4-Sep-2021 21:13
Loismustdye:

I’d disagree with @rmaonz and say the stock was poor before lockdown and has been since launch. Hence the mad dash whenever either model gets listed at any retailer, and the big waiting lists at retailers here of people waiting to get a unit. There’s a forum post on this site that basically says stock is in short supply. “NZ Ps5 & Xbox restock” is the Facebook group
There’s a Facebook group “ps5 and Xbox restock” or something along hose lines that alerts members when stock comes in at retailers. There’s also a a Twitter account as well that does the same “NZRestockAlerts”.


hope those help


 



I’ve just joined the group but missed out on Friday night the Xbox sold out in less than a min. The site suggested a Twitter Bot that looks at stock changes so fingers crossed can get one sometime this side of Christmas:)

merve0o0
  #2813992 16-Nov-2021 18:37
EB games have preorders open for Series X. Saying delivery by end of November. $300 refundable deposit. 

driller2000
  #2814000 16-Nov-2021 19:24
I was searching from July - Oct - and missed out numerous times.

 

The game-changer was the twitter account “NZRestockAlerts” (turn notifications on) as it seems to be faster than the FB Groups - and I happened to be awake for a random drop from NL at 1am one Friday night.

 

Good luck!

 

 

