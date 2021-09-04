Have been looking out for an Xbox x or a PlayStation 5 , there have been a few online but go straight away.Retailers often launch them online during late mornings or early evening. I have been unlucky each time as don’t have time to check facebook groups all day. I even added the xbox to wishlist but no notification from the warehouse so missed out again. What the chances of Xbox’s X or PS5 been in stock before Christmas?. I have contacted many retailers and can’t even get on a waiting list and restocks world wide are low. Is it worth spending a bit more via places like Chriscoes to order one or hopefully get lucky with an online order from another retailer?