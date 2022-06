you cannot change the ping from NZ to australia

but there are a few things you can do to change your ping from house to ISP

- use wired ethernet disable wifi

- use wired genuine controller don't use wireless, maybe take the batteries out

- use game mode on TV

but if the guy is in the same town as the ea server he will play in real time and you will play in delayed time no matter what, that's how it is

played for a few months and gave up, just played boring defensive, can't use skill moves because what i see on my screen is history, already in the past

i'm in Dunedin - maybe if you're in Auckland you have a better gameplay

all the best