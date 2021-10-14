TechnoGuy001:

Has anyone found a cloud gaming provider that has servers in Aus/NZ?
I only play like twice a week (~8 hours a week), if that, and I run Mac mainly, so hard to invest in a dedicated gaming PC. (Usually play games like Satisfactory)
I've been using Azure now and then, and while it works (surprisingly well), it's not cheap, one of the very few VMs they offer that work has some crazy specs, like 56GB RAM... You can't lower it.
I know there are a few cloud gaming providers out there with servers in the US/EU, but hard to find anything more local, and really don't want to go any further out then Aussie.
So was wondering if anyone else here in NZ has found a setup that works here for like 50c-$1 an hour or the like.