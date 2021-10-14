TechnoGuy001:

My GeForce Now NZ review

I have been using GeForce Now provided by Pentanet for a few weeks and it seems to run great via the Windows desktop app, Chromebook browser and Nvidia Shield.

The Shield is buttery smooth but the controllers are difficult to master due to the native keyboard/mouse mapping, and I have given up trying to play using iPhone or Android tablet.

My set up:

My ping to AU Geforce is 40ms with 0% packet loss over my VF 1GB fibre, on MAX settings. Also using 5Ghz Google WiFi for my wireless.

I use:

Nvidia Shield (non-pro version) hardwired connected to a 4K TV with a Switch pro controller

Asus Chromebook wireless - 1080p touchscreen, 8GB ram, using Chrome browser, Playstore (Geforce Now Android app doesn't work anyway)

NUC PC wireless -Windows 10, i7 gen8, 8GB Ram, using Geforce Now Desktop app.

Android tablet wireless - Samsung A series 10", using Android app.

Pricing:

I am on a founder plan @$21 NZD month. I get priority server access, and up to 4 hours game session time before I have to reconnect.

Experience:

When using a computer (chromebook/NUC) the experience is fine - you start the game, it logs you into their Windows virtual machine, and the game starts. Occasionally the games have different loaders and behave differently - and the Geforce menus are different - Ctrl+G for most games' menu, and Shift+F2 for others.

It is very noticeable that you are logging into a VM - but there is no Windows UI - I know that it is Windows because one of the game launchers spat me out into an Edge Browser window (which had no internet access anyway).

Using an iPhone or Android tablet, I haven't found out how to use it without a bluetooth controller - for me it just doesn't work using the onscreen virtual controller buttons.

Also when using the Nvidia Shield, iPhone or Tablet, because it is very much tailored for a Windows computer with a keyboard and mouse, and close up monitor (compared to a TV), the UI isn't quite right. Text is often too small (I had to get my glasses), and the controller buttons seem very hard to get the hang of (Cities: Skylines for example). But general game play especially MMO/FPS games are fine on the Shield, Chromebook and Windows desktop.

Android Tablet 3/10 couldn't use controls without bluetooth controller smooth visuals text was small - needed to adjust down from 1080p on the VM

iPhone 3/10 couldn't use controls without bluetooth controller smooth visuals text was small - needed to adjust down from 1080p on the VM

Nvidia Shield 6/10 Bluetooth controller default sensitivity was set to slow - you need to change it from within game settings very smooth visuals text was small - had to get my glasses and get closer to TV Getting into the game requires using the controller like a mouse to navigate through the game start up

Chromebook 7/10 Once the DNS issue was sorted - very smooth. Screenplay froze for half a second once during a 1 hour test.

Windows Desktop (NUC) 9/10 Using Geforce Now Windows App - easy and smooth. Games were designed for keyboard and mouse so makes it easy.



Browser Issue:

I have been chatting to the Pentanet support guys about getting the web browser working but it appears Nvidia still region block NZ, so play.geforcenow.com doesn't allow you to log in using your Pentanet credentials. I have a work around for getting the browser and iphone working and it requires using a smart DNS proxy like DNS4me:

Add a custom DNS's to DNS4me:

login.nvidia.com

geforcenow.com

d37fmfghjt329d.cloudfront.net

play.geforcenow.com

This will allow geforce now to work in NZ via the browser. The Windows and Shield app work fine without this.

Alternatives for GeForce Now:

A few months ago, I created an Aussie based Cloud Windows Server VM with an Nvidia Tesla T4 or P4 cloud GPU and installed a few things that made it a personal Geforce Now server which I could connect via my Shield and Windows App. This worked well - I could stream Borderlands on the highest setting on my 1440p monitor and it was amazing. The cost for the Google Cloud server was $60 per month which for testing purposes was fine. But the kicker was the egress traffic - a 4 hour gaming session was $15 just for the traffic alone. I did find that my personal Geforce Now server I built did have slightly better graphics, but the cost to play was unbelievable. The only upsides were you could stream any games not just Geforce Now games (see link below), and the better quality graphics.

https://www.theverge.com/2020/3/6/21168645/nvidia-geforce-now-2k-games-titles-bioshock-borderlands

Things to note:

Geforce Now uses your Steam, EPIC, and UBisoft accounts to verify you own the games you want to play

Geforce includes about 80 free games

Free games like Destiny 2 require you to purchase expansion packs to continue playing

Some developers have removed their games like Borderlands due to issues with licencing and royalties etc, and cross platform gaming licencing

Screen play seems to be maxed at 1440p (but upscaled to 4K on Shield)

On MAX settings it warns you that you may go through 15GB per hour.

If you try and play a game that you don't own, the VM will start and the Steam launcher will open asking you to pay for it.

Game updates are never required - this is handled by Nvidia.

Verdict:

With the price of GPU and computer gear quite high, this seems like a reasonable service for the occasional and non-serious gamer as long as you have a fibre connection.

I have tried it on a VDSL connection (50Mbps down) and that has quite high packet loss (could have been something on the network) but it did work fine on default settings.

I have yet to try it over a 4G/5G wireless broadband connection.