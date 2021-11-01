Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PS5 Dualsense controller w/ stick drift -- best way to get it replaced / repaired?
steve98

#290294 1-Nov-2021 18:01
One of my Dualsense controllers is suffering from stick drift within the warranty period. I bought it from MightyApe and their customer service is not replying to any of my requests for help. I've reached out to Sony and not had a reply from them yet either.

 

Thought I'd reach out here to see if anybody has dealt with this? Ideally it would be nice if they just straight replaced, but I imagine they would want to exercise their right to repair it first. What's the best way to get the ball rolling??

lxsw20
  #2805698 1-Nov-2021 19:16
I'd say you're on the right track. When did you request support from Sony/MA?

riztricted
  #2805732 1-Nov-2021 20:39
also try their twitter support @AskPS_ANZ

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2805752 1-Nov-2021 22:13
This is a post I made in December last year. Had stick drift after PS5 controller was less than a couple of months old.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=64&topicid=248947&page_no=64#2627615

 

You haven’t said how old your controller is - but even if you got it with your PS5 on ‘release day’ in Nov 2020 (as I did), IMO it should still be covered under CGA. If it’s newer than that, you have an even stronger case. I wouldn’t necessarily worry about the warranty period because of CGA.

 

The best way to contact Sony Support is by phone. I’ve found them to be very helpful. 

 

 




Baldrick
  #2813986 16-Nov-2021 18:15
I had stick drift the other month but then it seemed to come right.

 

 

 

That was till today where this time it drifted up where last time it drifted left.

 

 

 

As this was the second time I have had this issue I took the controller to The Warehouse where I purchased my console in March this year and they replaced the controller with no issue.

 

 

 

They said to me that these issues they just replace the faulty controllers and send them to Sony.

 

 

 

I was worried that they were going to tell me to bring in the whole console but luckily they don't do that.

