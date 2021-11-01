One of my Dualsense controllers is suffering from stick drift within the warranty period. I bought it from MightyApe and their customer service is not replying to any of my requests for help. I've reached out to Sony and not had a reply from them yet either.

Thought I'd reach out here to see if anybody has dealt with this? Ideally it would be nice if they just straight replaced, but I imagine they would want to exercise their right to repair it first. What's the best way to get the ball rolling??