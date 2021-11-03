Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingNew Zealand Esports Federation Appoints CEO
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74197 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#290328 3-Nov-2021 17:55
Send private message

Press release:

 

 

In 2020, Sport New Zealand recognised the New Zealand Esports Federation as the National Sports Organisation for Esports. Recognition of the NZESF as the official National Sporting Organisation for esports was a key step in moving esports forward. The Federation is now financially independent and, in a position, to commit to a full-time Chief Executive and staff to pursue their goal of being included in the Olympic schedule.

 

The New Zealand Esports Federation is pleased to announce Jonathan Jansen as its first-ever Chief Executive Officer. Jansen brings a unique combination of strategic, operational, and creative flair to the NZESF. As the former CEO of NZIQ, Jonathan has a passion for creating opportunities and outcomes and has been working to raise the national standard in computer literacy and computer skills in New Zealand schools.

 

“I’ve always been a firm believer that Esports can be a powerful channel for positive outcomes for Kiwis, and I’m looking forward to assisting to build an ecosystem here in New Zealand so we can all participate, celebrate, and enjoy epic Kiwi esports moments,” Jansen said.

 

Jansen is a life-long gamer, first competing in professional play at the inception of the Oceanic Pro scene for League of Legends. Involved in New Zealand Esports since its first premiere event, the NZGC, Jonathan ‘Arkadian’ Jansen co-hosted the competition and has been an active supporter and advocate for the esports scene ever since.

 

”Gaming is experiencing one of the largest industry booms we’ve seen in generations, and to be able to help Kiwis channel their passion for gaming to reap the benefits of sporting values, connect with whanau and create meaningful outcomes is extremely exciting,” Jansen said.

 

The new Chief Executive will be trusted with carrying out a new strategic plan for the NZESF with major emphasis being placed on building participation at the grassroots level, strengthening competitive pathways, developing educational resources and chasing the inclusion of esports on the Olympic schedule.

 

“Jonathan is a well-respected member of the gaming community and is an ideal candidate that reflects the emerging professionalism in New Zealand’s latest sport whilst still holding gaming culture central to his identity,” said NZESF President John McRae. “The long hours and unwavering commitment of the executive committee has laid solid foundations for the next generation of the esports leaders to achieve our target of being a tier-one New Zealand sport.”

 

In another recent development, the NZESF has established a number of new subcommittees to ensure all voices are represented in Esports. The Women’s, Community and Education group members will begin work in the coming weeks and the Federation is now being driven internally by a diverse group of people who are extremely passionate about esports.

 

“With a new CEO, new resources and a new strategic plan the Federation is in good stead and good hands,” said McRae.

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Wheelbarrow01
1238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2807068 4-Nov-2021 00:16
Send private message

Tehehehe - I read the heading as "New Zealand Escorts Federation Appoints CEO"

 

I guess we know where my mind is at 🤣

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
zaptor
738 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2810526 10-Nov-2021 16:02
Send private message

The obvious question.

 

Will NZEF, and their associates be able to get local servers setup in country?

 

No - I don't think Australia counts as being "local".

dt

dt
1090 posts

Uber Geek


  #2810549 10-Nov-2021 16:51
Send private message

zaptor:

 

The obvious question.

 

Will NZEF, and their associates be able to get local servers setup in country?

 

No - I don't think Australia counts as being "local".

 

 

 

 

Small chance we might start seeing more local servers once the AWS/Azure DC's open in NZ



zaptor
738 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2810567 10-Nov-2021 17:17
Send private message

dt:

 

Small chance we might start seeing more local servers once the AWS/Azure DC's open in NZ

 

 

Why do we actually need a dedicated cloud provider to host gaming servers?

dt

dt
1090 posts

Uber Geek


  #2813553 15-Nov-2021 21:47
Send private message

zaptor:

 

dt:

 

Small chance we might start seeing more local servers once the AWS/Azure DC's open in NZ

 

 

Why do we actually need a dedicated cloud provider to host gaming servers?

 

 

mostly to keep management overheads down

 

devs these days build the deployment of their official servers into these services[azure/aws]

 

code that scales them up and down depending on demand etc 

 

Just keeps it simple rather than having to deal with a bunch of different providers / code bases depending on the region 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 