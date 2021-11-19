Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
nomiss7

127 posts

Master Geek


#290550 19-Nov-2021 09:14
$59.99 at Mighty Ape at the moment for a 12 month membership.

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/playstation-plus-12-month-membership-digital-code/35567005?utm_source=MailingList&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=games&utm_content=162955

jonathan18
6216 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2815569 19-Nov-2021 09:36
... and the princely sum of 4cs cheaper at JB Hifi (I came to post this and found your new thread)!

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/playstation/playstation-plus-12-month-membership-digital-download/343460/

 

 

Mehrts
527 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2815686 19-Nov-2021 12:49
If these are the same as buying the subs via the PS Store, then they're stackable. I.e you can buy two or three years worth in one hit. Super handy, and saves a ton overall if you know you're going to be using PS Plus over that time.

Totally worth it for the free/heavily discounted games!

itey
447 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2816115 20-Nov-2021 14:12
It is the same price in the playstation store also now. My yearly sub always rolls over now which intentionally coincides with black Friday.



Senecio
1560 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2816125 20-Nov-2021 14:27
I had every intention of stacking 2 or 3 of these on my account but when I logged in I saw I was already covered until mid 2024 so just added the one. I'm sure there'll be another sale in the next 3 years!

