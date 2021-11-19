$59.99 at Mighty Ape at the moment for a 12 month membership.
https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/playstation-plus-12-month-membership-digital-code/35567005?utm_source=MailingList&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=games&utm_content=162955
... and the princely sum of 4cs cheaper at JB Hifi (I came to post this and found your new thread)!
https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/playstation/playstation-plus-12-month-membership-digital-download/343460/
If these are the same as buying the subs via the PS Store, then they're stackable. I.e you can buy two or three years worth in one hit. Super handy, and saves a ton overall if you know you're going to be using PS Plus over that time.
Totally worth it for the free/heavily discounted games!
I had every intention of stacking 2 or 3 of these on my account but when I logged in I saw I was already covered until mid 2024 so just added the one. I'm sure there'll be another sale in the next 3 years!