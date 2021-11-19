Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingXbox Gold and Game pass Renewal
networkn

27743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290558 19-Nov-2021 14:56
Send private message

So, my subscription expires June 2022

 

about 2.5 years ago, they were doing this really cool thing, where if you bought games with gold, then you paid $1 total and they would upgrade that membership to Game Pass Ultimate for the time you had Games with Gold. 

 

I am assuming, I won't be able to do the same again, and that I am stuck with $20 a month from June? I mean it's reasonable value, but always keen to get a good deal. 

 

I assume I can't extend my current offer somehow? Does anyone know what would happen if I bought Xbox Network for a year and applied to my account now?

 

 

Create new topic
billgates
4400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2815775 19-Nov-2021 15:31
Send private message

Hehe. I am also on the $1/month deal expiring June 2022. A AIK, if you just bought the 12month Live Gold subscription now and wanted it to convert it as Ultimate subscription, you do get that credit but at lower rate. Xbox did publish a conversion rate somewhere on their website. I would wait until June 2022 and see what's available at that stage as the $1/month very well might be available again once current subscription expires.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
networkn

27743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2815777 19-Nov-2021 15:34
Send private message

To be fair, it was probably the deal of a lifetime, and I can't them feeling incentivised to do the same again, but I guess I'll keep an eye out. 

 

 

Benoire
2456 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2815782 19-Nov-2021 16:14
Send private message

No I don't think you can extend.  Mine is due to expire in Feb 2022 and then I'm going to get 3y of gold from brazil or somewhere cheap and use a VPN to apply it.  I believe you can then still upgrade it to game pass ultimate for $20 rather than the $1 as you've used the cheap approach already.. .that is unless MS remove gold prior to that point in which case its brazil ultimate cards as it think it worked out 1/3 of the price of a full year in NZ dollars.



dmatthew
48 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2815882 19-Nov-2021 19:10
Send private message

AFAIK it still works, you can convert up to a max of three years. The trick is to let your current subscription expire, otherwise MS will apply the published conversion rates. There is a reddit thread that describes the process in detail. 

nitro
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2815896 19-Nov-2021 20:17
Send private message

dmatthew:

 

AFAIK it still works, you can convert up to a max of three years. The trick is to let your current subscription expire, otherwise MS will apply the published conversion rates. There is a reddit thread that describes the process in detail. 

 

 

this is good info to have. thanks!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 