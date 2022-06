Yeah I also got a 2nd hand Logitech Wheel & Pedals for $50.

It was made for x-box and pc. Works really well for VR, and is very compatible (easy to set up) with everything I try. Cant remember the model name at the moment.

EDIT: its a 'Logitech DriveFX Xbox 360'

The "DriveFX" force feedback is a little odd, hard to explain, but I like it!

Its a tad small, and doesn't have massive turning degrees, but you can customize the sensitivity in everything, one way or another (driver level, or game options).