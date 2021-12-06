Sadly, it looks like my G19 Keyboard, which I have totally loved, is giving up the ghost with the I key being pretty unreliable and sometimes hard to press.

I'd love a like for like replacement. I like something with a tactile sound, but not as loud as a mechanical keyboard. I do want media controls and potentially a small number of programmable keys. I don't really want a mechanical keyboard.

A lot of the keyboards I found look to be >$250 but that sounds like a lot for a keyboard (even one that lasts 10 years).

I have quite liked having a display on the keyboard, though it doesn't get huge use.

Any recommendations?