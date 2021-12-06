Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingLogitech G19 Keyboard Replacement
networkn

27184 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290806 6-Dec-2021 19:43
Send private message

Sadly, it looks like my G19 Keyboard, which I have totally loved, is giving up the ghost with the I key being pretty unreliable and sometimes hard to press.

 

I'd love a like for like replacement. I like something with a tactile sound, but not as loud as a mechanical keyboard. I do want media controls and potentially a small number of programmable keys. I don't really want a mechanical keyboard. 

 

A lot of the keyboards I found look to be >$250 but that sounds like a lot for a keyboard (even one that lasts 10 years).

 

I have quite liked having a display on the keyboard, though it doesn't get huge use. 

 

Any recommendations?

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
Handle9
7570 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825191 6-Dec-2021 19:47
Send private message

Is the mechanical keyboard aversion due to travel or not wanting clicky keys? The range of switches for mechanical keyboards is pretty significant now.

 

 

networkn

27184 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825252 6-Dec-2021 19:53
Send private message

Handle9:

 

Is the mechanical keyboard aversion due to travel or not wanting clicky keys? The range of switches for mechanical keyboards is pretty significant now.

 

 

I like quite a bit of travel, but I don't want super clicky. I might have to actually go to a store with a selection and see what I like. Most of the mechanical keyboards I found were either very basic, or stupidly expensive. 

 

Given how much I use my keyboard, a reasonable investment seems sensible, however, $250+ seems a lot!

 

 

mdf

mdf
3051 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2825267 6-Dec-2021 20:09
Send private message

Little Miss MDF is currently in the process of choosing her first gaming / mechanical keyboard. <Sniff. They grow up _sooo_ fast 😢>

 

This key tester has gotten a *lot* of use and option over analysis. It's actually quite a good fidget toy: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/peripherals/keyboards/corded/listing/3376424622

 

PBTech does have some keyboards with a test panel where you can try a few keys, but it's not the full set.



Handle9
7570 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825269 6-Dec-2021 20:11
Send private message

networkn:

 

Handle9:

 

Is the mechanical keyboard aversion due to travel or not wanting clicky keys? The range of switches for mechanical keyboards is pretty significant now.

 

 

I like quite a bit of travel, but I don't want super clicky. I might have to actually go to a store with a selection and see what I like. Most of the mechanical keyboards I found were either very basic, or stupidly expensive. 

 

Given how much I use my keyboard, a reasonable investment seems sensible, however, $250+ seems a lot!

 

 

Mechanical keyboards with quiet/silent switches opens up lots of options. I've been really happy with my TKL Keychron but it's not a gaming focussed keyboard. Not cheap but I think it's worth it. 

networkn

27184 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825998 7-Dec-2021 16:11
Send private message

Handle9:

 

Mechanical keyboards with quiet/silent switches opens up lots of options. I've been really happy with my TKL Keychron but it's not a gaming focussed keyboard. Not cheap but I think it's worth it. 

 

 

I found the Logitech G-815 Linear and Tactile both we are up my alley. Sadly, no screen, but such is life. The 815 is tolerably expensive, where as the 915, is what I'd love, but I can't make my head work a $400 keyboard.

 

I can't quite decide between the Linear and Tactile. I'd be happy with whatever most closely matched my G15 or G19.

 

 

Lias
4856 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829028 8-Dec-2021 22:39
Send private message

I Went through 2 G15's and then a G510 because I _really_ like having the LCD on my keyboard, but sadly neither Logitech nor anyone else I could find makes a keyboard with one any more. 

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

SpartanVXL
839 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2829060 9-Dec-2021 07:03
Send private message

Logitech g512 Carbon with brown switches would be the standard recommendation. Decent feedback without too much noise. Red switches only if you are okay with linear travel, it takes a bit of getting used to not feeling the actuation unless you’re the type to bottom them out anyway.

Also of note, the logitech software Ghub has a bad rap nowadays for being buggy as. Best to install, setup your keyboard the way you like and save to memory then uninstall ghub.

If you were able to buy from overseas then Ducky or Das keyboards would be a better pick.



mrdrifter
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2829091 9-Dec-2021 08:29
Send private message

If you really want a screen, the closest at the moment is probably the corsair keyboards with the add-on iCUE Nexus companion. Obviously not a Logitech, but they seem like pretty nice keyboards. I'm still running a G710+, but have heard good things on the corsairs from friends.

Lizard1977
1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2829240 9-Dec-2021 09:45
Send private message

I love my G915 tactile.  I also have a G815 tactile at work, and it's not a noise nuisance in the open plan office (as I feared).  It has the media keys, programmable keys, and is great to type on.  It is expensive, but the G915 was recently as low as about $250 during Black Friday, so maybe keep an eye out for the Boxing Day sales?

networkn

27184 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829243 9-Dec-2021 09:53
Send private message

Lizard1977:

 

I love my G915 tactile.  I also have a G815 tactile at work, and it's not a noise nuisance in the open plan office (as I feared).  It has the media keys, programmable keys, and is great to type on.  It is expensive, but the G915 was recently as low as about $250 during Black Friday, so maybe keep an eye out for the Boxing Day sales?

 

 

 

 

Yeah. I have IOU on my current keyboard which require to really be pressed hard to work. Initially, it was just the I, so I am unsure if I spilt something on it, or it's dirty or it's developing a fault.

 

I saw the G915 on special from a couple of weeks ago so I'd like to hold out. I set a price alarm on pricespy. Apparently, according to one retailer, that is below cost, but was subsidised by Logitech rebates, and they don't expect it to happen again before Xmas, but I guess if I can wait, and see. I won't spend $400 on a G915, but I'd happily (relatively) spend $250.

 

 

Lizard1977
1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2829264 9-Dec-2021 10:22
Send private message

If wireless isn't an essential feature, then the 815 is slightly cheaper and virtually identical.  With the corded 815 you get a single USB passthrough which is useful (but a little difficult to access easily).

networkn

27184 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829270 9-Dec-2021 10:28
Send private message

Lizard1977:

 

If wireless isn't an essential feature, then the 815 is slightly cheaper and virtually identical.  With the corded 815 you get a single USB passthrough which is useful (but a little difficult to access easily).

 

 

Yeah, I am quite torn on the wireless. If I could get it for ~250 I'd just buy it, but my KB dies then I may end up with the 815 which would also be fine.

 

 

networkn

27184 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838162 24-Dec-2021 23:13
Send private message

Finally, the G915 Wireless non TKD version tactile went on special. Not quite as good as black Friday, but good enough at Harvey Normans for $279 it wasn't worth waiting for a better special. Amazon had it $20 cheaper, but I'd rather get local support and CGA for 10%.

 

I hope it's awesome.

timmmay
18415 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2838221 25-Dec-2021 09:59
Send private message

DAS Keyboard Professional Silent with brown mechanical switches. Not near silent, but not that loud. US$119. Or the smart version for US$199.

 

One of my DAS keyboards I used at work failed after about seven years use / 40 hours per week. The other I use at home is probably going on ten years old and working fine. So they aren't crazy expensive, and they're very durable.

networkn

27184 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871018 18-Feb-2022 18:22
Send private message

So I've had it now for a couple of months. I have to say, it's actually really awesome. I miss my LED Screen, but the feel of the G915 is exceptional. It's probably a fraction louder than I like, but nothing I'd be bothered to swap it for.

 

Battery life, I've had to charge it once.

 

I don't see why people complain about the software, it's not particularly intuitive, but it's definitely OK from my perspective.

 

I'd give it a solid 9/10 I really recommend it.

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 