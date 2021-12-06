RagingKiwi

Hi everyone,



My neighbors home was recently broken into and it got me thinking about my own prized possessions, namely my gaming PC. I went onto PBTech and estimated its total replacement value as around $5,000nzd.



My question is, if anyones had experience in making claims to insurance companies on a gaming PC. I’m curious to know if they base the PCs value as each part individually or if they sum up the parts and say “the pc is the item”.



Problem with them taking an overall item approach is graphics cards make up about 1/2 of the overall cost of the computer these days anyway, as insurance companies have policies that cap singular item values (mine is capped at $5k).