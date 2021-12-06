Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RagingKiwi

11 posts

Geek


#290809 6-Dec-2021 20:36
Hi everyone,

My neighbors home was recently broken into and it got me thinking about my own prized possessions, namely my gaming PC. I went onto PBTech and estimated its total replacement value as around $5,000nzd.

My question is, if anyones had experience in making claims to insurance companies on a gaming PC. I’m curious to know if they base the PCs value as each part individually or if they sum up the parts and say “the pc is the item”.

Problem with them taking an overall item approach is graphics cards make up about 1/2 of the overall cost of the computer these days anyway, as insurance companies have policies that cap singular item values (mine is capped at $5k).

timmmay
18415 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2825282 6-Dec-2021 20:42
You can usually have specified items that are higher value, but you might pay a little more for the insurance. Just specify the whole computer with a reasonable replacement value.

Handle9
7570 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825284 6-Dec-2021 20:50
If your car is stolen you don’t claim for the tyres, wheels, chassis seperately, you claim for the vehicle including accessories.

If it’s worth more than $5k the solution is as timmay stated above.

RagingKiwi

11 posts

Geek


  #2825286 6-Dec-2021 20:53
Yeah that makes sense good way to look at it. Thanks everyone



Linux
8950 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825287 6-Dec-2021 20:54
Ring and speak to your insurance company and keep a photo of the receipts in online storage

timmmay
18415 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2825291 6-Dec-2021 21:07
What Linux said reminded me of something I do. Every couple of years I walk around the house taking photos of everything in each room, wardrobes, etc, and individual pictures of valuables. Takes half an hour. They're all stored in cloud. If you have to claim insurance you'll be glad of the photos, but given insurance is largely agreed value now make sure you have the value high enough for everything you own.

RagingKiwi

11 posts

Geek


  #2825393 6-Dec-2021 22:17
Yep time to get digging on those receipts

RagingKiwi

11 posts

Geek


  #2837124 23-Dec-2021 07:16
Got it all done in the end, also had a home security alarm installed. It comes just in time as Sunday last week I heard a lot of house alarms going off around the suburb.



cruxis
367 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2837203 23-Dec-2021 08:50
When my gaming rig was taken, I also had receipts for every part. I went to PBtech to get a equivalent replacement cost quote for insurnance. Example if you had a GTX 1080 taken, so its equal replacement part today is a RTX 3080😃. I gave that to AMI insurance and got a full payout to build a new rig.

 

A Xbox 360 was also taken, it was replaced with the newer Xbox One. 

