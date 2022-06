Nice! You're very lucky to have such a mint piece of kit. Has it been modded for the display output, or are you going to be tuning it in via RF?

I never owned a 2600, but had a friend who had one of the later (non-wood-grain) models, and that was one of my earliest memories of gaming. I vaguely recall a decathalon game, and nearly breaking my wrist waggling the joystick to make the character run. I enjoyed Hero's Quest too, I think it was called.

Many years later I was very fortunate to get an Atari 7800 as a gift for Christmas when it was in the bargain bin. This would have been around 1991, I think, so it was well past its prime but I managed to pick up a few second-hand cartridges to play. It came with a joypad rather than a joystick. I still have it, and it still works. When I get a chance, I'm planning to mod it from RF to composite so I can more easily plug it in to show my kids what gaming was like back in the 70s/80s.

But an even earlier console I used was the Orbit Gimini 8600 console. I think it was based on the Zilog Z80 or Z81 chip, and had really primitive graphics (think Pong). But I loved that console. I generally consider that to be my computing "ground zero" moment.

Loving the retro computing scene.