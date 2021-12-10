I have been asked to investigate setting up a flight simulator for the youth training group I am connected with.



We have our own facilities and can provide a dedicated room for the equipment. The focus is on flight training rather than gaming, so would be looking to get a setup that replicates axis light aircraft used in real life (Tecnam P92). I expect flight dynamics of modern simulators such as MS or X-Plane are more than accurate enough, so need to look into hardware controls (yokes/pedals/consoles etc)



I am sure it will be used for fun gaming as well, and we will probably look at setting up two at some time sooner or later.



We are located at an aerodrome with limited and expensive cell based internet coverage, which will be a consideration for the software. Happy to relocate the main machine for setup and occasional maintenance, but gigabyte downloads of software updates every other day is not going to happen. Essentially it must be useable offline.



We currently don't have a budget in mind, we want a setup that works and will raise funds to meet the requirements rather than half bake it. That said, a basic setup that can be easily expanded as budget allows has been discussed as probably the best way forward if it can be done.



Thoughts are to decide which software and computer/console to use, then decide which control hardware is best, then look at screens and if custom 'cockpits' would be beneficial.



Asking initially for pointers on getting started.











