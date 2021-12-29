I don't buy the latest consoles or games but I love this one. Found it at a local Dick Smith store and was exactly what I wanted.
I upgraded from this after a few years.
That looks awesome! We had a similar version of the Orbit Gimini (the controllers were built into the console rather than separate like yours - it made it a bit more challenging having two players huddled around the console). I'm not familiar with that Dick Smith console though. I bought a second-hand Dick Smith VZ200 back in the early 1990s, which I discovered was a re-branded VTech product - still makes me smile to realise that the company that makes those cutesy kids toys made one of my earliest computers as well.
Nice, quite a collection you have there. Very jealous. I just have an Atari 7800 with three cartridges, but would love to get my hands on some of the older systems.
Oldest system I've got in the house at the moment........
I just acquired (via TM) a Commodore 64C with 1541 disk drive. I've been looking for a C64 for a long time - my computing history really started with the Amiga, so I probably only used a C64 a couple of times when visiting friends. The price was a little painful (especially when I picked up my Amiga for $50 from Cash Converters about 20 years ago when it was just seen as garbage people wanted to get rid of), but it is in pretty good shape and appears to work well. The 1541 drive isn't working - file not found error - but I think it just needs a head clean and rails greased. But it rounds out my retro collection nicely - A500, C64, Atari 7800, Sega Master System II, and a PS1. I think I need to track down a working CRT for the authentic experience - the RF output on the 8-bit machines is painful, but a simple composite upgrade for the Atari (and a composite cable for the C64) should make a difference.
