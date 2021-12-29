Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGamingMy new gaming Console
LennonNZ

2444 posts

#293107 29-Dec-2021 09:11
I don't buy the latest consoles or games but I love this one. Found it at a local Dick Smith store and was exactly what I wanted. 

LennonNZ

2444 posts

  #2839802 29-Dec-2021 09:22
I upgraded from this after a few years.

Lizard1977
1736 posts

  #2861540 4-Feb-2022 09:02
That looks awesome!  We had a similar version of the Orbit Gimini (the controllers were built into the console rather than separate like yours - it made it a bit more challenging having two players huddled around the console).  I'm not familiar with that Dick Smith console though.  I bought a second-hand Dick Smith VZ200 back in the early 1990s, which I discovered was a re-branded VTech product - still makes me smile to realise that the company that makes those cutesy kids toys made one of my earliest computers as well.

LennonNZ

2444 posts

  #2861717 4-Feb-2022 13:17
I have 3 of the Orbits with 2 of them being the "Built in Joysticks" version as you describe.

Also have various other Pong.PC-50x,Atari 800 and bits for it. Various versions of the Atari 2600 (Missing Vader and Jr Short Rainbow), Around 700 2600 Carts (1/5 in boxes) plus many other other equipment to name.



Lizard1977
1736 posts

  #2861728 4-Feb-2022 13:45
Nice, quite a collection you have there.  Very jealous.  I just have an Atari 7800 with three cartridges, but would love to get my hands on some of the older systems.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11926 posts

  #2861795 4-Feb-2022 15:42
Oldest system I've got in the house at the moment........

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Lizard1977
1736 posts

  #2863423 8-Feb-2022 10:46
I just acquired (via TM) a Commodore 64C with 1541 disk drive.  I've been looking for a C64 for a long time - my computing history really started with the Amiga, so I probably only used a C64 a couple of times when visiting friends.  The price was a little painful (especially when I picked up my Amiga for $50 from Cash Converters about 20 years ago when it was just seen as garbage people wanted to get rid of), but it is in pretty good shape and appears to work well.  The 1541 drive isn't working - file not found error - but I think it just needs a head clean and rails greased.  But it rounds out my retro collection nicely - A500, C64, Atari 7800, Sega Master System II, and a PS1.  I think I need to track down a working CRT for the authentic experience - the RF output on the 8-bit machines is painful, but a simple composite upgrade for the Atari (and a composite cable for the C64) should make a difference.

kendog
321 posts

  #2863759 8-Feb-2022 22:40
xpd:

 

Oldest system I've got in the house at the moment........

 


Oh the memories, especially that joystick. 

