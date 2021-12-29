I just acquired (via TM) a Commodore 64C with 1541 disk drive. I've been looking for a C64 for a long time - my computing history really started with the Amiga, so I probably only used a C64 a couple of times when visiting friends. The price was a little painful (especially when I picked up my Amiga for $50 from Cash Converters about 20 years ago when it was just seen as garbage people wanted to get rid of), but it is in pretty good shape and appears to work well. The 1541 drive isn't working - file not found error - but I think it just needs a head clean and rails greased. But it rounds out my retro collection nicely - A500, C64, Atari 7800, Sega Master System II, and a PS1. I think I need to track down a working CRT for the authentic experience - the RF output on the 8-bit machines is painful, but a simple composite upgrade for the Atari (and a composite cable for the C64) should make a difference.