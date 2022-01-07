The main issue I dont use my XB1 for anymore is loading times, like a minute + to load a game.
Ive never used the white controller as I have the original Elite Controller which I bought seperately and have mostly only used it to control netflix.
How much could I get for my XB1 S? Should I sell the Elite controller or keep it for a 2nd person controller for the new Console?
One thing that was frustrating with Xbox is that there were some TV channels missing, TV3 was one. Is that the same with the S Series?
I mostly play Madden, Fifa, NBA 2k and a shooter, BF or CoD. None of them got great reviews on IGN, the last iterations, all around 7, with Madden slipping to a 6.