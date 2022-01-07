Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What to sell the XB1 S for? Looking to buy an S, maybe upgrade to the X in a year or so.
TeaLeaf

4638 posts

Uber Geek


#293228 7-Jan-2022 18:00
The main issue I dont use my XB1 for anymore is loading times, like a minute + to load a game.

Ive never used the white controller as I have the original Elite Controller which I bought seperately and have mostly only used it to control netflix.

How much could I get for my XB1 S? Should I sell the Elite controller or keep it for a 2nd person controller for the new Console? 

One thing that was frustrating with Xbox is that there were some TV channels missing, TV3 was one. Is that the same with the S Series?

I mostly play Madden, Fifa, NBA 2k and a shooter, BF or CoD. None of them got great reviews on IGN, the last iterations, all around 7, with Madden slipping to a 6.

Stu1
1054 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2845281 8-Jan-2022 13:58
I sold mine with the standard white controller for $250,  wasn’t much interest in it as still a great media player as well. I kept my good controller and use it with great Xbox x . The batteries are slightly bigger on the new Xbox x controllers so had to get another charging dock as well, the x is amazing soo far like it better than the ps5.

TeaLeaf

4638 posts

Uber Geek


  #2845404 8-Jan-2022 18:28
Stu1:

 

I sold mine with the standard white controller for $250,  wasn’t much interest in it as still a great media player as well. I kept my good controller and use it with great Xbox x . The batteries are slightly bigger on the new Xbox x controllers so had to get another charging dock as well, the x is amazing soo far like it better than the ps5.

 



I just use recharegable AAs for my elite controller, do the Series S/X controllers not take AAs?

$250 is fine by me, I didnt expect that much, I thought maybe $200.

I cant afford the X, so I thought the S, but then the PS5 SE is the same price but has the same internals at the PS5, so more terraflops than the Xbox Series S, so am I better off going with the cheap PS5 SE model over the Xbox Series S?

I saw one article say the PS5 is faster loading times than the Xbox Series X so the PS5 SE must be faster loding times than the Series S?

Loading times is one of my pet peaves. I wish there was a way to integrate android or something with a console so it was a complete media player, the only one we really use the chromecast for is TV3 as TVNZ and our paid subs all have apps for Xbox. The chromecast is hella annoying. Would also like a proper internet browser that I can use a keyboard with.....

Stu1
1054 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2845435 8-Jan-2022 20:55
I have only had both consoles for a couple of months loading times are way faster but couldn’t see much difference between the Xbox and PS5. They both have standby modes as well which speeds up load times. The Xbox wins for me just for game pass, the ps5 one is very limited and hardly any games.



nitro
462 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2845436 8-Jan-2022 21:06
the new controllers take AAs. (still) perfect with eneloops.

 

not sure what you play, but if they're not available on ps, then going with the ps5 se won't work.

 

for the next (current?) gen consoles you're stepping up from hdd to ssd, so loading times are significantly improved from your one S. to me, comparing loading times between xbox and ps are never an apple to apple comparison as the size of the same game on the 2 platforms can vary significantly. sure, it's about how long before you can start playing, but you can see why they differ.

 

also, unless you only play a handful of games, you're gonna need a storage expansion card for the series s. and those remain at rip-off prices due to the exclusivity.

 

i don't think sony has managed to touch ultimate game pass yet.

 

 

TeaLeaf

4638 posts

Uber Geek


  #2850067 13-Jan-2022 14:27
nitro:

 

the new controllers take AAs. (still) perfect with eneloops.

 

not sure what you play, but if they're not available on ps, then going with the ps5 se won't work.

 

 

I mostly play sports games, I like any game that is popular in online multiplayer, so some shooters too. Not sure which FPS is popular right now?

You would have thought Sony would have put much more thought into a subscription based games catalogue given how popular game pass has been and especially once ultimate was introduced. 

Given that, even though the Xbox Series S is not as powerful as the PS5 DE, should i care to much about that? I mean is the Series S still significantly faster loading times than the Xb One S?

I only considered the PS Dig Ed because of the hardware. 

The only thing about gamepass or EA is they take a long time to release Madden and Fifa onto gamepass, so I wonder if that will reduce the amount of early adopters playing the current versions of each. I expect they will be released in march just like last year. 

I generally only play 2-3 games at a time, anymore than that I just become crap at everything, I like to play competitively, in the sports games, although I was very good at COD BO in 2009 haha, but I was in the 0.1% of Fifa players in 09 (before UT), but they had a hack back then where you could have every player as Ronaldo which made making the top 100 very hard, but was in the top 500 so prob more like 0.5%. 

One thing I notice with Madden is it takes ages to find a game, does it use my location and ping etc? Is it possible to use a paid vPN so I appear in the US so I get more games?

