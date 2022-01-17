Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGamingWipeout 2097 soundtrack

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11968 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293385 17-Jan-2022 19:39
Been trying to track down the soundtrack for the PSX version of Wipeout 2097 but having some issues...

 

Each regions release seemed to get a different soundtrack (well, a few diff tracks), so I'm not actually able to find the one that was released for NZ/AU (Which I'm guessing was the UK release but the listings I've found so far still don't seem to match up).

 

I'm pretty sure the below were all on the NZ release of the game but think there was one sort of "bonus" track that started off as bit of a sea shanty style track.

 

The Future Sound of London        Herd Killing
The Chemical Brothers                Dust Up Beats
The Future Sound of London        We Have Explosive
The Future Sound of London        Landmass
Fluke                                         Atom Bomb (Straight 6 Instrumental Mix)
Fluke                                         V Six
The Chemical Brothers                Loops of Fury
Photek                                      The Third Sequence
Underworld                                Tin There (Underworld Edit)
The Prodigy                                Firestarter (Instrumental)
Leftfield                                     Afro-Ride

 

Anyone know ? :)

 

Or anyone still have the game for PSX that could let me know the track names (either from within the game itself, or play the audio tracks from the disc in Media Player or something that pulls the info from online) ?

 

Thanks :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

engedib
250 posts

Master Geek


  #2852450 17-Jan-2022 20:00
Hopefully this helps:

 

 

 

Tracklist:

01 - The Future Sound Of London - We Have Explosive
02 - Fluke - Atom Bomb
03 - The Chemical Brothers - Loops Of Fury
04 - Underworld - Tin There
05 - Photek - The Third Sequence
06 - The Chemical Brothers - Leave Home (Underworld Mix 1)
07 - The Future Sound Of London - We Have Explosive (Herd Killing)
08 - Prodigy - Firestarter (Instrumental)
09 - Fluke - V Six
10 - Daft Punk - Musique
11 - Source Direct - 2097
12 - Photek - Titan
13 - Orbital - Petrol
14 - Leftfield - Afro Ride

 

 

 

https://youtu.be/dWIhi3FtO9I

 

 

 

https://www.discogs.com/release/6385-Various-Wipeout-2097-The-Soundtrack

Behodar
8336 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2852454 17-Jan-2022 20:03
IIRC the soundtrack was playable by putting the original game CD in a CD player :)

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11968 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2852494 17-Jan-2022 21:50
engedib:

 

Hopefully this helps:

 

https://www.discogs.com/release/6385-Various-Wipeout-2097-The-Soundtrack

 

 

Unfortunately not, 10 - Daft Punk - Musique was def not on the local release , 11 - Source Direct - 2097 I dont recall either. 

 

Its a sod :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11968 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2852496 17-Jan-2022 21:51
Behodar:

 

IIRC the soundtrack was playable by putting the original game CD in a CD player :)

 

 

Yup exactly, skipping track 1 was advisable ;)

 

Lot of PSX games were like that, was some great stuff that came out :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

grolschie
903 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2854356 20-Jan-2022 19:24
I was only recently looking up Wipeout 2097 playlists on Spotify. Used to play the game with a Madcatz steering wheel and pedals on an original PS1 back in the day.

