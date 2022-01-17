Been trying to track down the soundtrack for the PSX version of Wipeout 2097 but having some issues...

Each regions release seemed to get a different soundtrack (well, a few diff tracks), so I'm not actually able to find the one that was released for NZ/AU (Which I'm guessing was the UK release but the listings I've found so far still don't seem to match up).

I'm pretty sure the below were all on the NZ release of the game but think there was one sort of "bonus" track that started off as bit of a sea shanty style track.

The Future Sound of London Herd Killing

The Chemical Brothers Dust Up Beats

The Future Sound of London We Have Explosive

The Future Sound of London Landmass

Fluke Atom Bomb (Straight 6 Instrumental Mix)

Fluke V Six

The Chemical Brothers Loops of Fury

Photek The Third Sequence

Underworld Tin There (Underworld Edit)

The Prodigy Firestarter (Instrumental)

Leftfield Afro-Ride

Anyone know ? :)

Or anyone still have the game for PSX that could let me know the track names (either from within the game itself, or play the audio tracks from the disc in Media Player or something that pulls the info from online) ?

Thanks :)