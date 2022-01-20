Hi all,

Taking a trip down memory lane here and my most loved game of my childhood would have been Age of Mythology, I still have the CD somewhere (I think) and if I remeber correctly I did try it in my laptop (which runs windows 7) and obviously it did not work.

I have been searching online this morning looking at how to get my nostalgia fix and be able to play this game again, it looks like it can be done online against other players if you subscribe to (ive already forgotten the name of the sites).

The thing is, I would not play nearly enough to justify a subscription, and I dont care about playing other humans, I am happy to play against the game itself like I used to when the friends I used to play against were busy.

Is it possible to do this and run it on my laptop? (windows 7), this is by far not my field of expertise but I think I may have two options?

1 - Download something that would allow me to re-install AOM on my laptop and make it work on windows 7

2 - Purchase the game online and be able to play it in a web browser - if thats even possible?

Hopefully the community of GZ has an answer for me!

Thanks all