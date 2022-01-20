Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
anyway to play Age of Mythology online without subscription?
David321

#293426 20-Jan-2022 07:39
Hi all,

 

 

 

Taking a trip down memory lane here and my most loved game of my childhood would have been Age of Mythology, I still have the CD somewhere (I think) and if I remeber correctly I did try it in my laptop (which runs windows 7) and obviously it did not work.

 

I have been searching online this morning looking at how to get my nostalgia fix and be able to play this game again, it looks like it can be done online against other players if you subscribe to (ive already forgotten the name of the sites).

 

The thing is, I would not play nearly enough to justify a subscription, and I dont care about playing other humans, I am happy to play against the game itself like I used to when the friends I used to play against were busy.

 

Is it possible to do this and run it on my laptop? (windows 7), this is by far not my field of expertise but I think I may have two options?

 

1 - Download something that would allow me to re-install AOM on my laptop and make it work on windows 7

 

2 - Purchase the game online and be able to play it in a web browser - if thats even possible?

 

Hopefully the community of GZ has an answer for me!

 

 

 

Thanks all 




_David_

eonsim
  #2853906 20-Jan-2022 09:15
Have a look at the enhanced edition on Steam, which may support multiplayer with people for free online.

lurker
  #2854738 21-Jan-2022 19:15
The Humble store has it on sale at the moment, 60% off

 

https://www.humblebundle.com/store/age-of-mythology-extended-edition?hmb_source=search_bar

 

You get a Steam key that you can activate manually

David321

  #2854911 22-Jan-2022 17:07
lurker:

The Humble store has it on sale at the moment, 60% off


https://www.humblebundle.com/store/age-of-mythology-extended-edition?hmb_source=search_bar


You get a Steam key that you can activate manually



Thats awesome, so if i buy it from them does that mean I can play it on steam on any PC? Providing it has internet access and a web browser of course.

It would be a case of logging into steam and playing it from there, or would I have to log into the humble store and play it via their site?

I am also assuming I'd be able to play against the computer itself rather than other humans? I like the idea of being able to pause the game, as I don't really have long enough to sit down for a full game, so would play it small increments during my free time.




_David_



lurker
  #2854973 22-Jan-2022 20:22
The Humble Store just sells game keys for different platforms, for this game it would be a Steam key that you activate in Steam.

 

Then to play you just need log into Steam installed on any of your PCs.

 

From what I understand it does have a single player campaign, multiplayer is just an option

David321

  #2854981 22-Jan-2022 21:39
Awesome cheers, I'll give that a go




_David_

