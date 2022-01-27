Hi all,

I've been getting a LOT of packet loss recently to US servers.

Ping stable mostly until falling apart with massive packet loss - w has been happening a lot.hich

Contacted Voda - we are on the voda cable formerly Telstra - 200gbs down, 20 up.

Started having a lot of trouble with work pc as it uses a vpn and while I can hear clients, they couldn't hear me.

So seemed like it was logical the throttle on uploads was a problem.

We've talked to voda about going to 800 down/100 up plan and while that gets more bandwidth the ping and packet loss (I would think) remains a problem.

Pathping was showing 18% or more packet loss at several steps voda reset the router, and one of many restarts of the modem/router MIGHT have fixed it but I still have 1%-2% PL creeping in gaming on us. ping about 210-233 to US.

Ping to last voda server on the way out of NZ appears to be 141-143 ping consistently - 216.218.236.102

Which seems kinda rubbish BEFORE heading offshore and picking up another 70-80 ms to US West...

Can anyone confirm better Chorus performance in Wellington. Cos still wonderign if we shoudl sign on for a year of vodas plan - Is 143ms before leaving the country passable?

143 to get to the gateway in NZ seems a bit... sad. Like 90's level.

Just wonder if there a bottleneck for the old wellington citylink/voda/telstra cable we are on... and shoudl we skip vodafone and go with something on Chorus would they get out of NZ with a lower ping?

Cheers!