Anyone want to join my private server for some Unturned ? :)

Locally hosted

Vanilla server - so not flooded by random plugins etc

PvE - for now. Means you wont be killed by other players - friends and I tend to band together to make large bases and share supplies

VAC enabled

PM for server info

A hint for anyone who does play Unturned and gets frustrated by the long load times - once loaded, goto the Workshop in the game, and unsubscribe from any maps/addons you don't use. Lot faster to load afterwards :)