There does seem to be an insane amount of dust in there!

Im no expert on this but I believe the top fan should also be an intake otherwise you're drawing the airflow from the front fans straight out.. however I don't think it will help with your dust issue

you could do a bit of reading up on case static pressure and see if that can an help you out, but as xpd mentioned some mesh dust filters will help out a lot.. I have one on the front and top of my case they need a good clean every few months