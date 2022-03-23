Alphaturkey

Kia ora all, I'm curious to understand if the experience I'm having trying to get support from Microsoft regarding miscellaneous Xbox issues is just me being dumb or a more widespread issue for New Zealand in general.

To be clear, these do not relate to the hardware/console itself, so not in the purview of a local retailer. This relates to online transactions completed via the console store. While not the crux of the issue I'm curious about, the situation that led me here was that I purchased the Xbox Series X upgraded version of Grand Theft Auto 5. It appears at the moment there are multiple versions of this available and purchasing the wrong one results in the situation I'm in now, whereby it's not possible to download or utilize the purchased software.

Assuming this would be an easily resolved issue for a web chat, I navigated to support.xbox.com. After going through the standard web based troubleshooting, this only gives you the option for requesting a callback. Going through the service to enter the number I want a call back on, results in an error of "there was a problem on our end, we're working on it" with the only option being to Retry (which continues to result in failure) - no fall back to web based chat.

Other options on their website include:

Continue to browse their (frankly useless) support articles

Post on a community forum not staffed by Microsoft support - instead other, similarly confused individuals

Request a callback (resulting in a direct loop to the situation I describe above)

Other options I've tried to get in contact:

Posting on /r/xboxsupport - similar result as to posting on a community forum, with official Xbox support only seemingly replying to issues they consider "worthwhile"

Tweeting @XBoxSupport - results in what I assume is an automated response linking you to support articles

Phoning Microsoft New Zealand - after navigating the phone tree, this results in a voice prompt to navigate to support.xbox.com and/or have a link to the site txt'ed to your phone - no option for "talk to someone"

Issuing a chargeback via the payment provider utilized - this worked for me previously when I utilized PayPal to make an Xbox store transaction that didn't work (ironically enough, another Rockstar product, the new GTA3 trilogy) - however not applicable in this situation as I utilized an Xbox gift card for credit.

Curious about other people's experience here and if there's an obvious way to actually talk to someone at Microsoft I'm missing.