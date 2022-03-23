Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingGetting support from Microsoft/Xbox in NZ?
Alphaturkey

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295356 23-Mar-2022 14:48
Send private message

Kia ora all, I'm curious to understand if the experience I'm having trying to get support from Microsoft regarding miscellaneous Xbox issues is just me being dumb or a more widespread issue for New Zealand in general.

 

To be clear, these do not relate to the hardware/console itself, so not in the purview of a local retailer. This relates to online transactions completed via the console store. While not the crux of the issue I'm curious about, the situation that led me here was that I purchased the Xbox Series X upgraded version of Grand Theft Auto 5. It appears at the moment there are multiple versions of this available and purchasing the wrong one results in the situation I'm in now, whereby it's not possible to download or utilize the purchased software.

 

Assuming this would be an easily resolved issue for a web chat, I navigated to support.xbox.com. After going through the standard web based troubleshooting, this only gives you the option for requesting a callback. Going through the service to enter the number I want a call back on, results in an error of "there was a problem on our end, we're working on it" with the only option being to Retry (which continues to result in failure) - no fall back to web based chat.

 

Other options on their website include:

 

  • Continue to browse their (frankly useless) support articles
  • Post on a community forum not staffed by Microsoft support - instead other, similarly confused individuals
  • Request a callback (resulting in a direct loop to the situation I describe above)

Other options I've tried to get in contact:

 

  • Posting on /r/xboxsupport - similar result as to posting on a community forum, with official Xbox support only seemingly replying to issues they consider "worthwhile"
  • Tweeting @XBoxSupport - results in what I assume is an automated response linking you to support articles
  • Phoning Microsoft New Zealand - after navigating the phone tree, this results in a voice prompt to navigate to support.xbox.com and/or have a link to the site txt'ed to your phone - no option for "talk to someone"
  • Issuing a chargeback via the payment provider utilized - this worked for me previously when I utilized PayPal to make an Xbox store transaction that didn't work (ironically enough, another Rockstar product, the new GTA3 trilogy) - however not applicable in this situation as I utilized an Xbox gift card for credit.

Curious about other people's experience here and if there's an obvious way to actually talk to someone at Microsoft I'm missing.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2890721 23-Mar-2022 15:01
Send private message

Have you tried the self service refund request portal? It works if you purchased the game within 14 days.

 

 

https://support.xbox.com/en-US/help/subscriptions-billing/buy-games-apps/refund-orders




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

Alphaturkey

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2890727 23-Mar-2022 15:06
Send private message

billgates: Have you tried the self service refund request portal? It works if you purchased the game within 14 days. https://support.xbox.com/en-US/help/subscriptions-billing/buy-games-apps/refund-orders

 

Yeah, I should have included that in the support articles section - all requests I've submitted via that just result in "Request denied" after a few seconds. No escalation process made available via that either.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 