Hi,

Was going for a cheap(ish) sim driving setup for my PS5 so I bought the Logitech G923 steering wheel + GT7 + got a Wheelstand Pro V2 deluxe for the wheel. I also have a gaming chair however even when I go the lowest setting in the chair and the highest with the pole on the wheelstand it is still quite uncomfortable.

Any fellow wheel stand users here that have recommendations in chairs that are suitable and comfortable for driving games and don't break the bank?