Serious question: is it possible to play turn-based games such as Worms or Civilization asynchronously (online) with friends?

I've done some research and this just doesn't seem to be a thing. Id've thought that with everyone having an Android/iOS/Steam device in their backpack/pocket these days that there would be a lot of market potential for this.

Just in case it isn't already clear what I'm talking about I'll list two specific use cases below:

Case 1: Me and my friends start a game of worms. Player 1 takes their turn. The next player (play 2), who is currently living in another country, gets a notification that it's their turn to play. They take their phone out of their pocket and blast their opponent with a Holy Hand Grenade. Next up it's player 3, who's in another country (but currently sleeping) because of the time difference. When they wake up they'll be sure to retaliate with a minigun.

Case 2: Pretty much the same as above, but for the game Civilization.

In case I've somehow misunderstood the requirements for the above, or missed something, please correct me. Any and all constructive feedback welcome.