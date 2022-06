Hi everyone

Hoping someone can help me out, or point me in the right direction.

I'm looking for someone who can repair arcade machines. I have a Sega Virtua Racing double cabinet that needs to be repaired before I can sell it, but I don’t know where to go or anyone who can do this. I’m in Christchurch but the machine is located in Central Otago. We’re able to get it to Dunedin if there is someone there too. If anyone knows of someone who can help it would be much appreciated.

Cheers,

Meg.