Tried BladeRunner "Enhanced" edition today...... honestly, not worth the hassle.

All they did was clean up the video files, and some of the graphics, and put a better UI into place. And that was it. 99% of the graphics look exactly the same as the original. Even screen size is limited to around 1024x768.

Its a shame, they could've left the main game alone and re-done the graphics and it'd have been awesome.

Original game : 9/10 (all 4 CDs which at the time when I purchased it, was amazing)

Enhanced changes : 1/10

Refund requested.

All the Steam reviews say the same.