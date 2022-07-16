Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingQuake 4 install issues on Win 10
aucklander

431 posts

Ultimate Geek


#298784 16-Jul-2022 09:54
Send private message

Hi all,

 

nostalgia hit me last week and got the old Quake 4 CD which provided countless hours of fun 10 years ago (or more) but to my surprise the current Win 10 would not allow it to install. The installer launches and the CD key is required, I enter that and it is accepted then it says "uninstalling apps" then gives me an error that I do not have the right to install this game for all users, or something like that.

 

The installer from the CD was launched as admin, then I also added the compatibility mode to XP-SP2 and then switched to XP-SP3 but same result, same error. Tried to copy all files from Cd to HDD, same attempts, same results. I found some talks on internet about a patch file called quake4-1.2.4 and tried to install that but it tells me that "Qauke4(TM)" is not found. That file is on the CD, and I even placed this patch in the same folder with the Quake49TM) file but it still tells me it is not found on the system... The advice on internet appears to be that after installing this patch the game will install Ok.

 

Any other advice please, to make this work? I am also running HalfLife-2 and that works flawlessly, it worked the same under the old Win7 and with the new Win10.

 

I did all updates to Win 10, currently it shows "no updates are available".

 

Many thanks for any suggestion.

Create new topic
aucklander

431 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2942569 16-Jul-2022 10:05
Send private message quote this post

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 