aucklander

Hi all,

nostalgia hit me last week and got the old Quake 4 CD which provided countless hours of fun 10 years ago (or more) but to my surprise the current Win 10 would not allow it to install. The installer launches and the CD key is required, I enter that and it is accepted then it says "uninstalling apps" then gives me an error that I do not have the right to install this game for all users, or something like that.

The installer from the CD was launched as admin, then I also added the compatibility mode to XP-SP2 and then switched to XP-SP3 but same result, same error. Tried to copy all files from Cd to HDD, same attempts, same results. I found some talks on internet about a patch file called quake4-1.2.4 and tried to install that but it tells me that "Qauke4(TM)" is not found. That file is on the CD, and I even placed this patch in the same folder with the Quake49TM) file but it still tells me it is not found on the system... The advice on internet appears to be that after installing this patch the game will install Ok.

Any other advice please, to make this work? I am also running HalfLife-2 and that works flawlessly, it worked the same under the old Win7 and with the new Win10.

I did all updates to Win 10, currently it shows "no updates are available".

Many thanks for any suggestion.