Interslice

Xbox won't connect to WiFi now I've setup another router as an extender?
#299072 8-Aug-2022 21:59
Hi all

So basically I have taken Internet from one area of my house where I keep my main router to a bedroom using a Powerline adapter and from that adapter I have set up an old router as an access point for WiFi. The problem I have is when I have the extender setup and powered on the Xbox will no longer connect to the internet... But if I I turn off the extender setup it connects straight away.

Any reason why this is? Ideally I would like it all to work as I have set it up

Any help would be appreciated

Thanks

  #2952290 8-Aug-2022 22:05
Most likely because you have the extending router with its own DHCP enabled, And wrong gateway/WAN

 

It needs to be in a dumb 'switch' mode, or a true AP.

 

If it doesn't know the internet now comes from a 2nd device (router) downstream rather than direct from a WAN port. You fall into Double-NATing

 

 

 

Draw it out on paper. With each device. It's set IP and DNS/Gateway. And it will soon become apparent when they aren't all pointing the same one the primary router has.

  #2952293 8-Aug-2022 22:13
Thanks for the reply. So If was to disable DHCP and input all the original routers numbers into the other one so they all match that would work?

Thanks

  #2952294 8-Aug-2022 22:36
To an extent. But 'depends'. If both routers are in a similar internal IP + subnet range (both on 192.168.1.x) would for instance. And what the powerline units do if not just relaying.

 

The key thing, is DNS, gateway. 

 

DNS = thing that can query the internet and resolve address to names.

 

Gateway = the thing that knows how to forward addresses NOT local, out to internet.

 

Your ISP router has 2 sides. External side - ISP, the Gateway of the Internet address (WAN). And Local side (LAN - DHCP hands out its address to others). Understands how to 'route' anything asking it.

 

All the clients local side likely point to that router local address as the DNS/GW - which it does so by asking and being told.

 

Adding a 2nd router, you're practically duplicating that setup without intervention. So needs to know how to talk to the ISP one. Not an invisible Internet WAN side that likely doesn't exist.

 

For instance in my case. Small enough that APs configured to similar internal range. And DHCP has relay - forwards queries back to the ISP router, takes care of it and then is a single point of management

 

Otherwise yes, gateway would be ISP router local, DNS the same. But if one is 192.168.1.26 and the other 1.1.1.25. No.

