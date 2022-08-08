Interslice

Hi all
So basically I have taken Internet from one area of my house where I keep my main router to a bedroom using a Powerline adapter and from that adapter I have set up an old router as an access point for WiFi. The problem I have is when I have the extender setup and powered on the Xbox will no longer connect to the internet... But if I I turn off the extender setup it connects straight away.
Any reason why this is? Ideally I would like it all to work as I have set it up
Any help would be appreciated
Thanks