Interslice

To an extent. But 'depends'. If both routers are in a similar internal IP + subnet range (both on 192.168.1.x) would for instance. And what the powerline units do if not just relaying.

The key thing, is DNS, gateway.

DNS = thing that can query the internet and resolve address to names.

Gateway = the thing that knows how to forward addresses NOT local, out to internet.

Your ISP router has 2 sides. External side - ISP, the Gateway of the Internet address (WAN). And Local side (LAN - DHCP hands out its address to others). Understands how to 'route' anything asking it.

All the clients local side likely point to that router local address as the DNS/GW - which it does so by asking and being told.

Adding a 2nd router, you're practically duplicating that setup without intervention. So needs to know how to talk to the ISP one. Not an invisible Internet WAN side that likely doesn't exist.

For instance in my case. Small enough that APs configured to similar internal range. And DHCP has relay - forwards queries back to the ISP router, takes care of it and then is a single point of management

Otherwise yes, gateway would be ISP router local, DNS the same. But if one is 192.168.1.26 and the other 1.1.1.25. No.