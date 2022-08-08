Interslice

Most likely because you have the extending router with its own DHCP enabled, And wrong gateway/WAN

It needs to be in a dumb 'switch' mode, or a true AP.

If it doesn't know the internet now comes from a 2nd device (router) downstream rather than direct from a WAN port. You fall into Double-NATing

Draw it out on paper. With each device. It's set IP and DNS/Gateway. And it will soon become apparent when they aren't all pointing the same one the primary router has.