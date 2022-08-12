LoganMcArthur

Hey guys, just had my internet upgraded - 950/500
Have done all my speed tests - eth cable connected.
My download is great - about 850.
Although my upload is showing 80-90.
Any fixes? Cheers!
PSN speed test servers are notoriously bad and should not be trusted.
I get very wild and extremely different results from my base PS4 and it's hard wired and I know my connection is capable of much more of the 20 to 350mbps every time I have ran a speed test from the PS4.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
There is no fix and you won't honestly see it in real world anyway.
Unless Sony decides to listen and make their speed tests more reliable but it's a known issue for decades.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.