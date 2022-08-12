Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Slow Upload Speed on PS5
LoganMcArthur

24 posts

Geek


#299124 12-Aug-2022 20:30
Hey guys, just had my internet upgraded - 950/500

Have done all my speed tests - eth cable connected.

My download is great - about 850.

Although my upload is showing 80-90.

Any fixes? Cheers!

MaxineN
1051 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2954046 12-Aug-2022 20:34
PSN speed test servers are notoriously bad and should not be trusted.

 

 

 

I get very wild and extremely different results from my base PS4 and it's hard wired and I know my connection is capable of much more of the 20 to 350mbps every time I have ran a speed test from the PS4.

 

 

 

 




LoganMcArthur

24 posts

Geek


  #2954047 12-Aug-2022 20:40
Yeah exactly I’ve baseline speed tests on Fast.com hardwired through a few different devices. All are showing a great up/down - even on my wifi on my iPhone is showing 560/350.

Maybe a visual on the ps5.

Is there any concrete fix?

MaxineN
1051 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2954052 12-Aug-2022 20:49
There is no fix and you won't honestly see it in real world anyway.

 

 

 

Unless Sony decides to listen and make their speed tests more reliable but it's a known issue for decades.




LoganMcArthur

24 posts

Geek


  #2954053 12-Aug-2022 20:57
Yeah have found a way to get a reliable test through a message on the ps5 - www.fast.com then testing through its browser. A lot better

